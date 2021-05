Indiana University students, faculty and staff should schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments if they haven’t already done so. That’s because the university announced that beginning with the fall 2021 semester, everyone returning to campus needs to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to IU, students, faculty and staff must have had their first vaccine shot by no later than July 1 and be completely vaccinated by Aug. 15 or when you return to campus after Aug. 1, whichever is first.