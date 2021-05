May is Arthritis Awareness Month. Naturopathic Physician Greg Eckel, ND, joined us to talk about this very common but often misunderstood health issue. Dr. Eckel says “arthritis” is not a single disease; it is an informal way of referring to joint pain or joint disease. There are more than 100 types of arthritis and related conditions. People of all ages, sexes and races can and do have arthritis, and it is the leading cause of disability in America. More than 50 million adults and 300,000 children have some type of arthritis. It is most common among women and occurs more frequently as people get older.