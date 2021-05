The offensive in Gaza has become a countdown to a cessation of hostilities that does not come. Diplomacy has its times and war has its own. That is why Israel continued on Tuesday with heavy bombardments against Hamas command houses and rocket launching sites, some of them underground, according to the Army, and the Islamist factions fired rockets again against southern Israel. In one of the attacks, two Thai workers from a kibbutz near the separation gate were killed. There are already 213 Gazans dead and 12 dead on the Israeli side.