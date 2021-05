Monday is going to be a gorgeous start to the work week! It may be a little chilly at first with temperatures down into the 40s and a couple spots in the mountains and Northeast Kingdom in the 30s. But with lots of sun in the morning temperatures will climb steadily and we end up in the low 70s by the afternoon. We keep the sun all day with a light mostly variable wind. Enjoy! Because it's going to get hot for a couple days after that.