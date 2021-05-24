newsbreak-logo
Ascension Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Livingston, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...Ascension, Livingston, St. John The Baptist, and St. James Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.

alerts.weather.gov
Livingston Parish, LA
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA
Livingston, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Saint James Parish, LA
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT A new severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for this storm.
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Vacherie, or 9 miles south of Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 198 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Assumption, Jefferson, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Assumption; Jefferson; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Wallace, Montz, Taft, Garyville, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Norco, Paradis, New Sarpy, Boutte, Destrehan, Bayou Gauche and Luling. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...CENTRAL ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1035 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, Prairieville, Carville, Belle Rose and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 171 and 197. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Belle Rose, Geismar, Paincourtville, Convent and Prairieville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. John The Baptist A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON PARISHES At 111 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Laplace to Paradis. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Avondale, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Montz, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, St. Rose, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Elmwood, Bridge City and Taft. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 230. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chackbay, or 8 miles north of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, Edgard, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Killona. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 188 and 202. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orleans; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Hahnville, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Laplace, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Waggaman, River Ridge, Bridge City and Ama. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1248 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Labadieville to near Schriever to 18 miles south of Amelia. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Larose, Galliano, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Montegut, Bayou Cane and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Saint James Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Livingston Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Livingston The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 917 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watson, or 11 miles northeast of Denham Springs, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton, Watson, Darlington and Pride. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Assumption, Eastern Orleans, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Orleans; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Heavy rain fell along the I-12 corridor late last night. More showers and storms will produce additional locally heavy rainfall this morning and early afternoon. Excessive runoff from the heavy rain could prolong and even exacerbate the ongoing flash flooding. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through early this afternoon. * High rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches in an hour could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Iberville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iberville; Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

More heavy rain headed to Baton Rouge, flood advisory issued; see forecast, live radar

Baton Rouge and areas across southeast Louisiana are at risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, bringing more heavy rain and the potential for flooding. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell have issued a flood advisory for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes and western areas of Livingston Parish that will last until 12:15 p.m.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH