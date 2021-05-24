newsbreak-logo
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St. Charles and Southern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES...EAST CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 1209 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Barataria, or 10 miles south of Marrero, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Terrytown, Lafitte, Estelle and Barataria. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1248 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Labadieville to near Schriever to 18 miles south of Amelia. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Larose, Galliano, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Montegut, Bayou Cane and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 921 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 10 miles west of Covington, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hammond, Franklinton, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 39 and 57. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 26, and between mile markers 46 and 55.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...EASTERN ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...NORTHERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 1108 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jefferson to 8 miles southeast of Bayou Gauche. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Poydras, River Ridge, Myrtle Grove, Ama, Estelle and Woodmere. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chackbay, or 8 miles north of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, Edgard, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Killona. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 188 and 202. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Metairie to 7 miles west of Jean Lafitte, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Poydras, River Ridge, Estelle, Woodmere and Elmwood. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 223 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tangipahoa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 04:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; St. Charles FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS AND NORTHERN ST. CHARLES PARISHES At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Hahnville, Harvey, Timberlane, Laplace, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Waggaman, River Ridge, Ama, St. Rose, Elmwood, Bridge City, Luling and Destrehan. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 215 and 243. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 945 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Whitehall to Convent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, South Vacherie, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Prairieville, Wallace, Whitehall, Belle Rose, Edgard and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 16 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Avondale, Marrero, Harvey, Hahnville, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Laplace, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, River Ridge, Waggaman, Elmwood, Bridge City, Ama and St. Rose. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. James; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ASCENSION NORTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHEASTERN WEST BATON ROUGE LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE...SOUTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA...SOUTH CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHWESTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 100 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greenwell Spring to near St. Gabriel to 9 miles west of Bayou Sorrel. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, White Castle, Livingston, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield, Westminster, Geismar, Watson and Natalbany. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 158 and 189. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 39. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 28 and 38. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, St. John The Baptist, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Whitehall, or 13 miles north of Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Killian. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 12 and 23. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings should they become necessary for your area. And remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Ascension; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa and Washington. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are expected through late tonight. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 720 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Garyville, Wallace, Montz, Taft, North Vacherie and Norco. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 206 and 211...and between mile markers 215 and 220. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena, St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ST. HELENA...NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA...NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE AND WASHINGTON PARISHES...WALTHALL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMITE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in New Orleans has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. * Through late tonight * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are forecast through tonight.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 05:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Washington; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.