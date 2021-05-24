newsbreak-logo
Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Alligator hunting in Mississippi opens in late August.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks recently announced the 2021 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season will open at 12 p.m. on Aug. 27 and run through 12 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The application process for the 960 available permits will begin at 10 a.m. June 1 through 10 a.m. June 8, WJTV-TV reported. Applications are accepted through the department’s website or at any location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Permits are limited by a random drawing and an electronic application is required. There is a $2.34 electronic processing fee.

Applicants may only apply once in one of seven zones of their choice. The first drawing will take place on June 14. Winners will be notified by email and will have until noon June 16 to purchase their permit via an electronic link in their winning email notification. Any unpurchased permits from the first drawing will be entered in a second drawing of remaining available applicants. The second drawing will take place on June 22 at 12 p.m. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12 p.m. June 25 to purchase their permit.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application. Nonresidents with a Mississippi Lifetime License are eligible. Other details are available via the website.

