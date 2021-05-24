newsbreak-logo
Actor Gerard Butler visits police while filming in Georgia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RINCON, Ga. (AP) — A small Georgia police department got a big surprise when a Hollywood star stopped by to visit.

The Rincon Police Department posted photos on social media of actor Gerard Butler posing with officers in front of its headquarters in Effingham County west of Savannah.

The agency said in a Facebook post Tuesday: “What a class act!”

News outlets report Butler was in southeast Georgia filming a movie titled “Chase.” He’s best known for roles in the graphic novel adaptation “300” and the “Fallen” franchise.

Film productions are making a comeback in Georgia following a yearlong hiatus forced by the coronavirus. Recent projects filming in the Savannah area include Devotion” starring Glen Powell and Joe Jonas and Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateWALB 10

Officials: Fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Fentanyl overdoses are spreading across Georgia. Some people are taking pills sold to them as Xanax or Percocet. Officials say they are finding overdose clusters around Savannah and Columbus. Most cases initially were found around Augusta. The state Public Health Department warned of the problem in...
Savannah, GABrewbound.com

New Realm Launches Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails

ATLANTA & SAVANNAH, GA – Having just launched their first dedicated distillery, New Realm has taken their “Spirits of Exploration” tagline literally by crafting their newest innovation, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Craft Cocktails. These carbonated canned mixeddrinks are designed with a blend of premium house-made spirits and real fruit juice to deliver arefreshing, all-natural, sophisticated drinking experience. Dedicated to redefining the cannedand premixed cocktail market, New Realm’s craft cocktails equate to the quality of a bartender-crafted beverage, with the convenience of go-anywhere enjoyment.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Activist Julia Pearce inspires others toward racial parity on Tybee island

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyle columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Julia Pearce’s grin is slow and sly. She’s remembering the old days on Tybee Island when people would see her, a Black woman, and her husband Mallory, a white man, enter a room before anyone knew the couple was dating. They would whisper, she said. Tybee was a different place in the late ’90s. The two didn’t pay it no mind. Mallory taught her how to laugh. It saves you from the gossip, he said.
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

From South Africa to Savannah, Antoine de Villiers finds a home with exhibit at Kobo Gallery

Antoine de Villiers is the newest member of Kobo Gallery. A simple statement, but her journey from Potchefstroom, South Africa, to the Savannah co-op was anything but easy. At 16, she was diagnosed with depression, and at 17, she was in a devastating motorcycle accident that left her friend dead, and she permanently injured. Soon thereafter, a deeply personal journal was stolen by a jealous ex-boyfriend and sent to her parents. Within weeks she’d left home and was on her own.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah State sorority saving young lives through water safety lessons

Minority children are three times more likely to die from drowning in Georgia than their non-minority counterparts. In fact, Georgia ranks number seven nationally in drowning deaths in children under 4 years old. This is why local members of Alpha Iota Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. reach out...
Savannah, GAUS News and World Report

$10,000 Reward Split Between 2 Who Reported Savannah Arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two people in Georgia are sharing a reward for providing crucial tips to authorities after someone set fire to a city government office building. Savannah fire officials announced Friday the two witnesses will share the $10,000 reward. Each was credited with reporting unusual activity on May 3, 2020, when the city’s code enforcement building was destroyed by fire.
Savannah, GADesign Taxi

This US Airport Has A Strange, Grim Detail Hidden Under Its Runway

If you’ve taken off or landed at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, you may have missed out on a secret. It appears that it is the only airport in the world with graves embedded in an active runway, which serves thousands of general and commercial flights yearly. Back...