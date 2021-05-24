IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and 2020 Report and Accounts

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9) (the "Company” or "FSD”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held on May 14th, 2021 (the "Meeting”) at which 54.17% of the votes attached to the issued and outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares”) and Class A Multiple Voting Shares ("Class A Shares”) were represented. The board of directors of FSD (the "Board”) was fixed at seven directors. Each of the nominees of the group of concerned shareholders led by Messrs. Anthony Durkacz and Zeeshan Saeed (the "Concerned Shareholders”) were elected to the Board, in addition to Messrs. Frank Lavelle and Donal Carroll, to hold office for the ensuing year. However, following his election, Mr. Lavelle communicated his resignation to the Board.