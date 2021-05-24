IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and 2020 Report and Accounts
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (AIM: IUG), the artificial intelligence software and simulation company, announces that the following documents have been published on the Company's website www.intelligentultrasound.com/reports-presentations/ . 2020 Report and Accounts;. Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM Notice); and. Form of Proxy. Printed copies of the 2020 Report and...www.marketscreener.com