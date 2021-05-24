newsbreak-logo
IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and 2020 Report and Accounts

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (AIM: IUG), the artificial intelligence software and simulation company, announces that the following documents have been published on the Company's website www.intelligentultrasound.com/reports-presentations/ . 2020 Report and Accounts;. Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM Notice); and. Form of Proxy. Printed copies of the 2020 Report and...

www.marketscreener.com
Financial ReportsShareCast

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

- Ends - For further information please contact:. Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) N+1 Singer (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) Justin McKeegan. Tom Salvesen. Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000. Iqra Amin. www.n1singer.com. Media enquiries:. Camarco. Ed Gascoigne-Pees. Julia Tilley. Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of Annual General Meeting. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and a Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schiphol, May 27, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 AGM"), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Blackrock directors, executive pay pass at annual general meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock said all of its 16 director nominees were elected with a majority of shareholder votes cast at its annual meeting on Wednesday. The world’s largest asset manager, with nearly $9 trillion under management, also said that executive pay was backed by 93% of shareholder votes. A shareholder proposal to convert the company into a public benefit corporation was rejected, receiving only 2.3% of the vote.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

NOXXON Announces Convocation of Its Hybrid 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the annual general meeting of shareholders of the company (the AGM) will be convened as a hybrid meeting at 02.00 p.m. CEST on June 24, 2021. The chair of the AGM will be physically present at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, while the management and board members will be provided a remote access to participate.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bubblr Announces Appointment Of Pinnacle Accountancy Group Of Utah As Independent Auditor As Company Works Toward Full SEC Reporting Status

London, ENGLAND, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has engaged Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah ("Pinnacle"). The appointment has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors.
Irvine, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Odyssey Group International, Inc. Schedules Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

IRVINE, CA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) ("ODYY" or "the Company"), Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced it plans to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Odyssey Group International, Inc. on June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Notice of AGM and Annual Report

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report. IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, today announces the publication of IQE's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is now available to view on IQE's corporate website at www.iqep.com/investors/agm/. The AGM will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021 at IQE Newport, Celtic Way, Marshfield, Newport, NP10 BBE.
Retailthenewswire.com

Annual General Meeting Results

Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions being:. 1.the re-election of Athan Lekkas, Andrew Sterling and Michael Clarke as directors, and. 2.the re-appointment of Pitcher Partners, as Auditor and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Voting details follow this announcement. The Annual General Meeting presentation slides (released earlier) together...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Siyata Mobile Receives Nasdaq Notice Relating To Its Delayed Annual Report On Form 20-F Filing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, announces today that, on May 18, 2021, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "Form 20-F") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessBusiness Insider

FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – Nominees of the Concerned Shareholders Elected to the Board of Directors

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9) (the "Company” or "FSD”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held on May 14th, 2021 (the "Meeting”) at which 54.17% of the votes attached to the issued and outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares”) and Class A Multiple Voting Shares ("Class A Shares”) were represented. The board of directors of FSD (the "Board”) was fixed at seven directors. Each of the nominees of the group of concerned shareholders led by Messrs. Anthony Durkacz and Zeeshan Saeed (the "Concerned Shareholders”) were elected to the Board, in addition to Messrs. Frank Lavelle and Donal Carroll, to hold office for the ensuing year. However, following his election, Mr. Lavelle communicated his resignation to the Board.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Gamesys Group plc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of...
Sciencehawaiitelegraph.com

Rapid Nutrition PLC ("Rapid Nutrition" or the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB:RPNRF), a UK natural healthcare company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and distribution, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on the 13 May 2021 at 10 pm (British Summer Time) / 7 am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on 14 May 2021, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Horizon Therapeutics Plc Ranked #1 In Overall Corporate Reputation Among U.S. Patient Groups That Report Working With The Company

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it ranked #1 in overall corporate reputation among U.S. patient groups that reported working with the company, and #2 in overall corporate reputation among U.S. patient groups familiar with the company. These results are based on PatientView's annual survey of 207 U.S. patient groups who evaluated 38 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

ProPharma Group and The Planet Group Announce Agreement to Merge

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, is the leading global provider of outsourced regulatory, compliance, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. The Planet Group is the leading global provider of specialized consulting services and outsourced human...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
Marketssoccernurds.com

Portable Ultrasound Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact.

Portable Ultrasound Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global ”portable ultrasound market” size is projected to reach USD 3,897.0 million in 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Portable Ultrasound Market, 2020-2026.” The study further mentions that the market stood at USD 1,801.5 million in 2019. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% in the 2020-2026 period. The increasing adoption of ultrasound-based imaging analysis software for integrating deep learning techniques is set to affect growth positively. In January 2020, for instance, Siemens Healthineers introduced its latest ACUSON Redwood Ultrasound System. It features AI-powered tools and advanced applications for smart workflows and higher clinical confidence.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market | Including Major Key Players Iba Molecular, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Nordion, Inc, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Bayer AG, Lantheus Medical Imaging

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.88%. Nuclear medicines/radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds which are administered to patients and monitored via special imaging devices. These are used to diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. Nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceutical components are composed of organic molecules with radioisotopes. Radioisotopes emits gamma rays are used for diagnosis.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Publication of Prosus Shareholder Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 1. INTRODUCTION. Prosus (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) shareholders ("Prosus shareholders" or...
Marketsthedailyphiladelphian.com

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market To Set Phenomenal Growth 2020 ||GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., Ltd, SELVAS Healthcare, Inc

Global body composition analyzers market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The Body Composition Analyzers report is very valuable for healthcare industry to reveal the best market opportunities and look after important information to reach towards the success. Devotion, commitment, dedication and resilience accompanied with integrated approaches are of high importance while preparing this market research report. The report endows with intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Body Composition Analyzers market report contains extensive study about miscellaneous market segments and regions, emerging trends, major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.