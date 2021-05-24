Shares wary on U.S. inflation, battered bitcoin charts recovery

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleLONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stocks struggled for momentum on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, while bitcoin rebounded from its hammering on news of China's clampdown on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies. European stocks were 0.1% firmer, after gaining support from Friday's data showing...

BusinessFXStreet.com

Bitcoin in a tight range ahead of US inflation data

The US dollar was little changed in the American and Asian sessions after a data dump in the United States. According to the statistics agency, the economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter, a lower reading than the previous 6.5%. The GDP price index rose by 4.3%, better than the previous 4.1%. Further data showed that durable goods orders declined by 1.3% while core durable goods rose by 1.0%. Meanwhile, the country’s initial jobless claims numbers fell from 444k to 406k last week. That was the best performance since the pandemic started. Pending home sales declined by 4.4%. Later today, the currency will react to the personal spending, income, and personal consumption expenditure data from the United States.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

U.S. consumer inflation surges in April

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers browse in a supermarket while wearing masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in north St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. April 4, 2020. Picture taken April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD is set to decline in the Asian session on Friday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Critical US PCE data eagerly waited. The GBP/USD pair lost part of its previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The decline from the highs of 1.4220 traced back to the rebound in the US dollar.
Businessinvesting.com

Euro Steady Ahead Of U.S. Inflation

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2190, down 0.02% on the day. In Germany, Covid-19 cases have been declining in recent weeks, as the vaccine rollout has gathered steam. Some states have eased lockdown conditions and the reopening of the largest economy in the eurozone should continue in the coming months.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust U.S. inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November. Sterling...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar index steady on mix of gains, losses on major currencies

The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for their home countries and...
Businesswibqam.com

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough...
BusinessThe Guardian

UK recovery overshadowed by inflation and new Covid variants

Covid variants raise questions over further restrictions easing. The number of daily new confirmed coronavirus infections has risen in the past month, fuelled by the Covid variant first detected in India – B.1.617.2. Prompting questions over the further easing of government restrictions on 21 June, the variant accounts for the majority of new cases in several locations, including Bedford, Blackburn and Wigan. The latest figures to 25 May show 2,493 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK, a gradual rise from 1,350 on 1 May. However, the number of patients admitted to hospital and deaths – which lag behind positive test results – has continued a gradual decline. More than 38 million people have had a first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. More than 23 million have had a second.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares gain as U.S. inflation fears abate; miners jump

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Thursday, with local blue-chip miners and energy stocks leading the gains, as they tracked Wall Street’s higher close overnight after concerns over runaway inflation in the United States subsided. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,103.5 by 0030 GMT. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Recovery moves battle 1.2200 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low, offered for the second consecutive day. DXY tracks US Treasury yields to defend 90.00, trade news, Fedspeak entertain markets. German data, US Durable Goods Orders and central bankers eyed. EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.2200, picking up bids of late, heading into Thursday’s European session....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Set For Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening a tad higher on Thursday, even as a cautious undertone may prevail on fears of central bank policy tightening. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the bank is preparing for an "orderly exit" from its record-low interest rate at some point in the face of accelerating inflation and a build-up of dangerous imbalances.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...