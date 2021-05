Who will lead South Carolina football in each statistical category?. The 2021 South Carolina football season will soon be upon us, so we thought it a good time to take our best jab at predicting who will be the most impactful players on the roster. Last year, it was easy to pick out the offense’s best player as running back Kevin Harris rushed for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. Will he have similar results in his junior year, or will MarShawn Lloyd or ZaQuandre White overtake him as the season wears on.