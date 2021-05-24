newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Belarus bonds fall amid rising tensions; EM stocks slip

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

* S.African rand slips, analyst says currency overvalued. * Mexican peso recovers after cenbank related slide. May 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian bonds fell on Monday amid mounting criticism from Western nations over the forced landing of a flight, while most other emerging market currencies gained against a weaker dollar. In...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Leaders#A Hijacking#Stocks And Bonds#Currency Markets#Oil Stocks#U S Markets#Mexican#Reuters#Western#Eu#Td Securities#Latin American#S P#South Korean#Msci#U S Federal Reserve#Sovereign Dollar Bonds#Rising Oil Prices#Belarusian Bonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Markets
Country
South Africa
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Businessactionforex.com

Positive Correlation between US stocks and bonds Reveal Rising Concerns over Inflation

Correlation between US stocks and bonds has turned positive and continued to rise. The phenomenon, not seen since September 2020, probably reveals increasing risk aversion, driven by rising inflation expectations. The correlation could return to negative, thus facilitating asset diversification, if inflation proves transitory and central banks could maintain its expansionary monetary policies. Otherwise, sustainably higher inflation could force central banks to unwind easing earlier than previously anticipated, tightening financial conditions for firms.
Businessmining.com

Gold at BOE commands high premium, signaling central bank buying

Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying. The gold in the Bank of England’s London reserves — one of the largest stashes of bullion in the world — is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of gold held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar steadies ahead of inflation data, yuan hits new 3-year high

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar struggled to hold on to its gains on Thursday as more investors weighed up whether the Federal Reserve is edging closer to talking about tapering its asset purchases, and as traders wait for closely watched U.S. inflation data. China's yuan scaled a new three-year high as...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
Business104.1 WIKY

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Agriculturefarms.com

IGC Cuts World Grains Ending Stocks Estimate Amid Rising Feed Demand

The International Grains Council has trimmed its 2021-22 world grains ending stocks estimate, even as it revised expected production higher. In its latest monthly Grain Market Report, the IGC dropped its ending stocks estimate to 595 million tonnes, down 15 million from the agency’s April estimate. If accurate, it would the lowest ending stocks level for world grains (wheat and coarse grains) in seven years and the fifth straight year of decline. Compared to the most recent high of 661.8 million in 2016-17, world grains ending stocks for 2021-22 are expected to be down almost 67 million tonnes or about 10%.
Europeawanireview.com

Tensions escalated between Belarus and the West over the airspace

The European Union made a decision on Monday to close its airspace in Belarus and advised its members to avoid flying over the country. The final decision rests with the membersEuropean UnionEuropean UnionBut most of them seem to want to respect that suggestion. The result: flights begin to be delayed...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Central Banks’ Views in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest level in more than four months as the dollar and Treasury yields edged up, with investors weighing the future of monetary policy in a post-pandemic world. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for...
Indiatucsonpost.com

EU moves closer to India amid tensions with China

Hong Kong, May 26 (ANI): The tug-of-war with China has accelerated the European Union's (EU) efforts to reinforce its strategic partnership with India. From May 3 to 5, the Group of Seven Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting took place in London, where discussions were held on some of the most critical issues that have been shaping the international context recently.
Businessinvesting.com

European stocks rise as central banks pledge easy money

(Reuters) -European stocks held near all-time highs on Wednesday as a host of central bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with gains in travel and leisure stocks offsetting losses in banks. Global stock...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention

The dollar extended its nearly two-month slide against major peers on Tuesday as U.S. interest rates fell on U.S. Federal Reserve arguments for easy monetary policy despite current inflationary forces. The dollar weakness came as U.S. Treasury yields fell to fresh multi-week lows and the yield curve flattened after an...