(PRESS RELEASE) MONTREAL — New Look Vision Group Inc. (“New Look Vision” or the “Company”) (TSX: BCI.TO) announced the completion of the transaction under which FFL Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, and the Dr. H. Doug Barnes Family have acquired all of the outstanding Class A common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) for $50.00 in cash per Share, other than certain Shares held by certain shareholders who received, in respect of such Shares, consideration consisting of common shares of the purchaser.