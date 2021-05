This article is part of our DraftKings AFL series. Round 9's Saturday slate offers plenty of excitement on the pitch and in our lineups, as the QClash pits Gold Coast and Brisbane against each other in the local Queensland derby while the Western Bulldogs are starting four of their best players as interchanges. We also have to watch out for the absence of Shane Edwards and Shai Bolton, which could make for a GWS feast or a bright showing from the young Tigers taking their places. To take advantage of these matchups, check out some of the possible options listed below.