newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Risk of second stroke can be reduced with prevention efforts based on cause of first stroke

By American Heart Association
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a "mini-stroke," increases the risk for a stroke in the future. Identifying the cause of the stroke or TIA can lead to specific prevention strategies to reduce the risk of additional strokes, according to an updated guideline from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The guideline is published today in Stroke.

medicalxpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Diabetes Patients#Heart Attack Patients#Injury Prevention#Risk Factors#Faha#Major Stroke#Recurrent Stroke Rates#Stroke Survivors#Stroke Guideline#Ischemic Strokes#Transient Ischemic Attack#Neurological Services#Symptom Onset#Specific Patients#Patient Care#Blood Clotting#Blood Pressure#Cholesterol#Ann Arbor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsTimes Union

Why would millions at risk of heart attack or stroke be prescribed medications not proven to reduce cardiovascular risk on top of statins?

(BPT) - As the world looks with hope to the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, there lies another ongoing health crisis that, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), kills more Americans than anything else: heart disease. In the last year, heart disease claimed more than 690,000 lives in the U.S., which is staggeringly more than the reported 345,000 lives lost to COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fort Lauderdale, FLClick10.com

Researchers find long-term stroke risk following pre-term births

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some surprising news for women who go through pre-term labor: Not only are the babies at risk for long term complications so are the moms. Dr. Celso Agner, a neurologist with Broward Health Medical Center, said research is showing a potential long term risk for stroke in women with pre-term deliveries.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

7 facts women should know to prevent and recognize stroke

It's telling that although stroke is the third leading cause of death for women in the U.S., and that twice as many women die of stroke than of breast cancer, most women aren't aware of these facts. As is the case with heart attacks, stroke is often perceived as occurring...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Simple surgery prevents strokes in heart patients

Embargoed by The New England Journal of Medicine and the American College of Cardiology until Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (May 15, 2021) – A simple surgery saves patients with heart arrhythmia from often-lethal strokes, says a large international study led by McMaster University.
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: African Americans at higher risk of stroke

Cardiovascular diseases — such as stroke — are a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S. A stroke happens when blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. This causes brain cells to become damaged or die. Risks of...
Diseases & TreatmentsHerald News

May is Stroke Awareness Month: BEFAST/FAST if you suspect a stroke

FALL RIVER — May is Stroke Awareness Month. Stroke is the death of brain tissue that occurs when the brain does not receive its necessary supply of blood and oxygen. Blood flow may be interrupted due to a blockage or narrowing in a blood vessel, resulting in an ischemic stroke, or it may result from a burst in a blood vessel, resulting in a hemorrhagic stroke.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Surgical Snip Might Prevent Stroke in People With A-fib

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A simple surgery may help lower the risk for strokes by more than a third in patients with atrial fibrillation, a common irregular heartbeat, a new trial finds. The reduction in stroke risk is achieved by blocking the left atrial appendage, an unused,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

ACC: Occlusion of Left Atrial Appendage Prevents Stroke in A-Fib

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing cardiac surgery for other reasons, occlusion of the left atrial appendage during surgery is associated with a reduction in stroke or systemic embolism, according to a study published online May 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held virtually from May 15 to 17.
Weight LossDaily Iberian

Diabetes patients at greater risk for stroke

SHREVEPORT, La. -- “Diabetic patients have two to three times higher risk of having a stroke compared to non-diabetic patients,” said Dr. Syed Abbas, a vascular neurologist with Willis Knighton Health System. The reason? People with Type 2 diabetes have a sustained high level of glucose in their blood. That...
Diseases & Treatmentsmyneworleans.com

Understanding Stroke

Stroke is a treatable neurological emergency that is currently the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the #1 cause of disability in adults. During a stroke, brain cells die due to a lack of oxygen and nutrients caused by an interruption of blood flow to areas of the brain. On average, one person suffers from stroke every 40 seconds in this country, and each year, around 800,000 patients experience this emergency.
Diseases & Treatmentstctmd.com

Occluding the LAA During Surgery Lowers Stroke Risk: LAAOS III

Patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) who are undergoing cardiac surgery for another indication should have their left atrial appendage (LAA) occluded while they’re on the table, the LAAOS III trial indicates. On the background of relatively high use of oral anticoagulation, such a strategy resulted in an ischemic stroke/systemic embolism...
Weight Lossharrisonreview.com

Stroke Prevention – Do these 5 things to stop a stroke

If there’s one good thing that can be said of strokes, it’s this: The vast majority of them don’t need to happen. Up to 80% of strokes can. be prevented. Researchers have identified numerous steps people can take to lower stroke risk, but health experts agree, trying to do them all at once can feel overwhelming.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

SPRINT study confirms controlled blood pressure important in preventing heart disease and stroke

CLEVELAND - Follow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study of the effect of high blood pressure on cardiovascular disease have confirmed that aggressive blood pressure management -- lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 120 mm Hg -- dramatically reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and death from these diseases, as well as death from all causes, compared to lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 140 mm Hg. Systolic blood pressure (SBP) is the upper number in the blood pressure measurement, 140/90, for example.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
POZ

Viral Load, Stroke Risk May Go Hand in Hand

People with an HIV viral load above 10,000 already face a number of HIV-related health issues. But now, a paper published in the journal Epidemiology suggests that it can add stroke to their risks, too. Stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers...
Diseases & TreatmentsBeaumont Enterprise

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

BLOG: Concussion, TBI increase risk for stroke

A recent meta-analysis conducted by my colleagues and me at the University of Birmingham, England, shows that the risk for stroke is 86% higher in those who have suffered a traumatic brain injury, compared with people who have not had a TBI. The risk for stroke is highest in the...