A Dubai link has emerged following the arrest of disgraced Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in north-west Delhi on Sunday (May 23). Media reports said Kumar was not only trying to evade the police, who were looking for him following a court order over the alleged murder of a wrestler, Sagar Dhankad, earlier this month. But, he was also trying to escape Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi who is believed to be in Dubai.