Australia’s Caleb Ewan of the Lotto team sped to a second win at the Giro on Friday, two days after his first success. The 26-year-old, nicknamed the ‘Pocket Rocket’ has set his sights this season on winning stages on the three big Tours — the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta. Adding stage seven to stage five Ewan brings his tally to five stage wins in total in the three-week Giro d’Italia. Ewan was quickest to react after Colombian Fernando Gaviria anticipated the sprint in the final meters with the Australian overtaking the UAE-Emirates rider in the final 200 meters. He finished ahead of Italian Davide Cimolai and Belgian Tim Merlier in a stage contested in difficult conditions with strong head winds over 112 mile run mostly along the Adriatic coast from Notaresco.