Celebrities

Lady Gaga honoured with West Hollywood Key to the City on Born This Way Day

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga honoured with West Hollywood Key to the City on Born This Way Day. Lady Gaga received the West Hollywood Key to the City as her second studio album, 'Born This Way', was honoured with its own day on Sunday (23.05.21.

Los Angeles, CACosmopolitan

Lady Gaga Wore a T-Shirt, No Pants, and Platform Boots at ‘Born This Way’ Day L.A. Event

Lady Gaga is back in the U.S. after wrapping up House of Gucci in Rome for her first big event appearance in Los Angeles yesterday, and I must say, it is so nice to see our national treasure back in the states. Gaga made an appearance in West Hollywood for the 10th anniversary of her album Born This Way, with Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath who made May 23 Born This Way day. Gaga also got a key to the city—casual!
MusicHarper's Bazaar

The Big Queer Energy of Lady Gaga's Born This Way, 10 Years Later

In 2011, Lady Gaga’s album Born This Way marked a new era of queer music and performance. Released during the pop diva's prime after her smash-hit album The Fame and its reissue EP, The Fame Monster, Gaga’s second studio album was highly anticipated and sold more than one million copies in its first week. For me, a 21-year-old woman whose desires for other women were locked away beyond my reach, Born This Way ignited a journey of self-discovery that broke open the heterosexual world I thought I belonged to.
Beauty & Fashionfilmdaily.co

Embody Lady Gaga’s essence with these iconic fashion statements

Lady Gaga fashion statements do just that . . . they make statements. There’s a reason she’s considered such an icon. Obviously, the world absolutely adores Lady Gaga because of her amazing music career: her beautiful lineup of songs are unforgettable, and we’ve been totally obsessed with her as part of the pop music scene since she released her very first song “Just Dance” in 2008.
TV & VideosPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga & More Set To Be in “Friends: The Reunion” Special

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. One of the most beloved shows of all time is getting the gang back together. People were highly upset when they found out “Friends” was being taken down from Netflix. One year from that day HBO MAX announced that there will be a reunion with the “Friends: The Reunion” special coming to the network. It’s only appropriate that the announcement was made on a Throwback Thursday. They also stated that the special will feature numerous celebrities and artists including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, and more! You can catch the special on HBO Max in a couple of weeks, May 27. You can get a sneak peek with the trailer they released.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Lady Gaga announces Born This Way re-release and covers of hits for 10th anniversary

Lady Gaga has announced plans to re-release her second studio album Born This Way to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary Edition will drop via Interscope June 16. It includes all 14 original tracks including on the album, as well as 6 special new "re-imaginings" of fan favourite songs by artists both part of and advocates for the LGBT+ community, of which the original album was a celebration.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Bree Runway Confirms Collab with Lady Gaga

British pop princess Bree Runway announced one of her biggest collaborations yet. On Saturday, while guesting on The Jonathan Ross Show, she confirmed that she's going to be working with the one and only Lady Gaga. "I'm going to be on Lady Gaga's album," she confirmed on the show. "I...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Big Freedia Covers Lady Gaga’s “Judas” for Born This Way Reissue: Listen

Big Freedia has covered Lady Gaga’s “Judas,” the first track shared from a forthcoming 10th anniversary reissue of Gaga’s Born This Way. Check it out below. The reissue of Born This Way, which is out on June 18, will include six covers in addition to the record’s 14 original tracks. Big Freedia’s “Judas” is among them, with as yet unannounced artists taking on “The Edge of Glory,” “You and I,” and a “country road” version of “Born This Way.”
MusicInternational Business Times

Lady Gaga Gives Blackpink A Shoutout While Listening To 'Sour Candy'

Lady Gaga wore a Blackpink t-shirt and a gold chain necklace. Rumors suggest she was working on a new project with the K-pop group. Lady Gaga is set to appear on the upcoming "Friends" reunion on HBO Max. Lady Gaga earned the attention of many Blackpink fans after she shared...
Sex Crimesloganwoodbine.com

Lady Gaga Raped By A Male Music Producer At 19

Lady Gaga has revealed that she became pregnant at 19 years old after being raped by a male music producer. The singer spoke about her abuse in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV+ docuseries ‘The Me You Can't See’. Years later, Gaga went to the hospital to seek treatment for physical pain which she said felt familiar. It was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick 'cause I'd been being abused, Lady Gaga. The singer said that the producer threatened to “burn” her music if she didn’t take her clothes off. Gaga confessed that she does not plan on publicly identifying the man and she hopes to never see him again. Gaga said she had a “total psychotic break” after the assault and “was not the same girl” for a couple of years after the incident. In recent years, the Grammy award winner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
Musicpapermag.com

When Gaga Calls, You Run: Nick Knight Remembers 'Born This Way'

It's been 10 years since Lady Gaga gave birth to Born This Way, her Grammy-nominated and chart-topping second album full of queer dancefloor anthems, iconic visuals and boundary-pushing live performances. PAPER is celebrating its cultural impact by hearing from some of Gaga's closest collaborators, experts and fans. Nick Knight is...
Celebritieswfpk.org

Lady Gaga’s wildly successful “Born This Way” turns 10 today!

Lady Gaga‘s album, “Born This Way”, was released ten years ago today. Quite a success for a sophomore record! It debuted in the top five spots of every major music chart worldwide. In the United States, the record sold more than one million copies in its first week. Four of the album’s singles—”Born This Way”, “Judas”, “The Edge of Glory”, and “You and I”—charted in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Revisit her wildly successful album here:
MusicBillboard

As Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' Turns 10, Bobby Campbell Looks Back on Its 'Explosive' Promo Campaign

Working in marketing at Interscope from 2007-2010, Bobby Campbell got to know an ascendant pop star by the name of Lady Gaga. He must've made a strong impression, because by 2010, he joined the talent management company Atom Factory, founded by her then-manager Troy Carter, as its chief marketing officer. And his first Lady Gaga album as CMO turned out to be one of the most hotly anticipated releases in pop music history – Born This Way, released 10 years ago on May 23, 2011.
Beauty & FashionThe Tab

Quiz: Which Lady Gaga era are you REALLY?

First things first, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BORN THIS WAY BY LADY GAGA!. The career defining Gaga album turned 10 this weekend. 10 years of Born This Way, Judas, Edge of Glory, Marry The Night! If that doesn’t make you feel old nothing will. No one really does an era like...