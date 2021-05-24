Samsung's Smart Monitor M7 aims to be the ultimate display for your productivity and entertainment needs

newsbreak-logo
Samsung has got a new flagship in their Smart Monitor lineup with the addition of a massive 43" model. The M7 has a 4K resolution display, integrated Smart TV apps like Netflix and Hulu, a USB Type C port that delivers power, data, and display connectivity in one cable, DeX support, and it's the first monitor with AirPlay 2 integration. It also features voice assistant support via Bixby, Google Assistant, or Alexa and it includes a SolarCell Remote that can charge itself from sunlight or even indoor lighting.

