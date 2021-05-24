newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dave Bautista is 'really bothered' he hasn't met his Army of the Dead co-star Tig Notaro

Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Bautista is 'really bothered' he hasn't met his Army of the Dead co-star Tig Notaro. Dave Bautista is desperate to meet his 'Army of the Dead' co-star Tig Notaro who was digitally imported into the zombie movie.

www.the-messenger.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Zombie#Co Star Tig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Zack Snyder Had to Digitally Recreate All of Tig Notaro for Some ‘Army of the Dead’ Scenes

A new report from Vulture breaks down the process of digitally inserting comedian Tig Notaro into Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” The filmmaker cast Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia after production had been wrapped for months, meaning D’Elia had to be digitally removed from the movie and Notaro had to be swapped in. What this actor swap cost the production has not been disclosed, but Snyder did tell Vulture it was cheaper than the budget needed to create the film’s zombie tiger.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Actor Dave Bautista Confirms ‘GOTG3’ Will Be His Last

In a clip posted to @theellenshow on Instagram, Dave Bautista confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be his last. When appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen asked the 52-year-old actor “I hear that, I don’t know if this is true but ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, the next one, will be your last?”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Snyder’s “Army” Features A CG Tig Notaro

One of the most anticipated elements of Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead” is seeing comedian Tig Notaro playing a badass supporting character in the mix. Notaro famously wasn’t involved until months after the film wrapped production and Snyder decided to remove comedian Chris D’Elia from...
MoviesNew York Post

‘Army of the Dead’ star Tig Notaro: Chris D’Elia facing ‘consequences’

Standup comic Tig Notaro finds nothing funny about sexual harassment allegations against actor Chris D’Elia. “I think there should be consequences for bad behavior,” Notaro recently told Yahoo! Entertainment regarding accusations involving reportedly underage girls that arose against him last summer. Notaro, 50, stepped in to replace the actor —...
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista FINALLY Speaks Out on ‘Guardians’ In ‘Thor 4’

Actor Dave Bautista, perhaps best known as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about all things movies — including whether or not all of the Benatar’s crew will actually show up in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). But, before he...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dave Bautista is "Very Nervous" About Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to gain big name after big name. Just yesterday, we learned that Kathryn Hahn is joining the cast, which is fantastic to hear. However, the first name we heard out the gate was Dave Bautista. Bautista is probably the most well-known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also appeared in My Spy last year, one of the many movies that ended up going straight to VOD during the pandemic, and it did extremely well. He also had a small role in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, which is out in theaters and on Netflix this month and is set to appear in Dune later this year. He also waged a one-man war against the former President of the United States. So it's not like Bautista is inexperienced when it comes to big projects, but when he spoke to /Film about the Knives Out 2 casting, he revealed that he's quite nervous about it.
MoviesPosted by
SVG

Dave Bautista Reveals How Desperately He Wants A Gears Of War Movie

Dave Bautista has become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor — who recently threw Marvel Studios under the bus for "dropping the ball" when it came to the backstory of his character, Drax — is attached to some huge projects. These include Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie heist flick, "Army of the Dead," as well as "Knives Out 2," director Rian Johnson's forthcoming sequel to his popular whodunit film, both of which will premiere on Netflix.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista on ‘Army of the Dead’ and Getting the ‘Knives Out 2’ Call from Rian Johnson

Dave Bautista has been playing his cards right, and his increasingly impressive body of work proves it. Returning to the screen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Bautista stars as Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who accepts an impossible job in order to earn $15 million (of a $200-million score) and potentially reconcile with his daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell). Bautista and Snyder first got to know each other during discussions for another project that never moved forward, but once he arrived at the Army of the Dead set, his respect for Snyder increased exponentially.
MoviesComicBook

Don't Expect Dave Bautista to Appear in a DC Comics Movie Anytime Soon

Dave Bautista explained why you probably won’t be seeing him in any DC Comics movies anytime soon. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the Army of the Dead star to talk about a number of topics. A lot of people were shocked to hear he wouldn’t be teaming with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on his DC extravaganza. But, to hear Bautista tell it, there are just some roles he’d like to play because the character speaks to him. One of them would be Bane, and Warner Bros. had no plans for the villain in the upcoming slate. However, there were some other roles discussed before both sides settled on leaving things alone for the moment. (We’ll give all the Bane fans who wanted to see what the performer could do with that material a moment.) Check out what the former WWE Superstar had to say down below.
ComicsTVOvermind

The One Thing Dave Bautista Can’t Stand about Playing Drax

One might think that getting into the full-body makeup that adorns Drax the Destroyer’s torso would be what Dave Bautista finds really annoying, and it might be at least one annoyance that he has to deal with. But the fact that the MCU has never given Drax his full backstory is even worse since as a character, Drax is far more than just comic relief and big, bulging muscles. The story that goes with Drax, initially, is that he used to be human and when he and his family were supposedly killed, his daughter actually survived and was raised on Titan by Thanos’ father, the Mentor. Drax was given a new body to place his soul into, and an intense hatred for Thanos that has never died since, apart from when it appears that someone else has taken Thanos down a few pegs, which makes Drax feel rather depressed and rudderless. His intellect was also sacrificed during the process of creating a new body and inserting his soul into it, which is why he sounds like kind of a dullard at times. But as the MCU has shown us, his backstory is a bit different since he still hates Thanos with a passion but is not quite the same person that people have seen in the comics. We’ve only been given tiny tidbits of this however since much of Drax’s story has been ignored in order to make way for the development of other characters that in some cases are older than Drax in terms of the comics, or came in after he did and were seen to be more popular with the fans. But the thing is that he does have an interesting backstory if only we’d been given the chance to see it. Sadly this is what happens when a movie ends up having several stars that need to be accounted for, a few things that are deemed inconsequential get lost.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Dave Bautista Brushed Off Fast and Furious Talks to Try to Star in a Gears of War Film

If there’s a more perfect real-life embodiment of a soldier from Gears of War than Dave Bautista, then we haven’t seen them. It helps that the actor is insanely gung-ho about playing Marcus Fenix in a film version of the game, but Universal, which has control of the rights, has yet to get an actual film rolling despite having one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood wanting to star in it. In fact, Bautista is so dedicated to starring in a Gears of War movie, despite the fact that he’s already in the game, that he brushed off talks to be in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, Fast and Furious.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.
WWEfemalefirst.co.uk

Dave Bautista: I fear wasting my life

Bautista, 52 - who has starred in films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Spectre' - told Collider: "I just have this real big fear of wasting my life. "So I’m always looking for the next step ahead, the next move, the next thing that’s going to get me to where I want to be. And where I want to be is gonna change from now to two years from now. It’s like a hunger I can never satisfy."
Theater & DanceSuperHeroHype

Dave Bautista Praises Taika Waititi’s Work on Thor: Love and Thunder

Dave Bautista Praises Taika Waititi’s Work on Thor: Love and Thunder. The worst-kept secret in the MCU right now is that the cast of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films will make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder before returning to headline their next (and most likely final) standalone movie in 2023. Production on the sequel began in January, with several Guardians actors touching down in Australia to film their scenes. Now, Dave Bautista is revealing what he can about what it’s like to work with Taika Waititi on the movie.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Dave Bautista in Honor of Theatrical Release

Army of the Dead is officially playing in select theatres and will be hitting Netflix next week. The movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, who is having a huge year after the release of the Snyder Cut. Snyder, who not only directed and co-wrote Army of the Dead but served as the DP as well, has been sharing a lot of fun content about the zombie flick in honor of its release. In his latest tweet, Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him with the movie's star, Dave Bautista.