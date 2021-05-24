newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun County, GA

Over two pounds of meth found in Rabun County

By Kimberly Sizemore, More Articles From Kimberly »
accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver two pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Rabun County. Authorities are just now releasing information about the incident, which occurred last Wednesday, May 19. According to a Facebook post from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation but had some suspicions that raised alerts. A K-9, Doug, was brought in and gave a positive alert that illegal narcotics were present. A probable cause search was conducted and over 2 pounds of methamphetamine was found, along with other drug-related objects.

accesswdun.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rabun County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rabun County, GA
Crime & Safety
Rabun County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Sheriff#Franklin County#Narcotics Trafficking#Illegal Narcotics#Drug#Authorities#Traffic Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Lakemont Man arrested on Warrant

Two deputies of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office drove up Walnut Mountain Road in Rabun Gap for reports of a vehicle left in the roadway on May 6. The deputies located two men near the car. One of them was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Lee Swafford of Lakemont, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Clayton Police Department for failure to appear. He was arrested and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Careers available in Rabun County Government

There are current career opportunities available with Rabun County Government. Interested parties should contact Human Resources Director Linda Ramey at the Rabun County Courthouse for an application. The Rabun Arena has a full-time position. Candidates must be able to work weekends. The Roads Department seeks truck drivers and road workers. E911 has openings for dispatcher, fire service staff, paramedic, and EMT. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has Detention Center openings.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Slight Change in Area COVID-19 Numbers

There was a slight change in COVID-19 numbers for northeast Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Rabun County with 1,550 residents testing positive for the virus since the beginning of the global pandemic. In neighboring counties, Habersham County lists 154 deaths and 4,659 cases, White County reports 67 fatalities and 2,988 cases, and Towns County has had 44 deaths and 1,109 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 887,443 positive cases of the virus across the state, of those, 62,324 have been hospitalized and the total death count due to complications of the virus has now risen to 17,722.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

One Recent Wreck in Rabun County

Deputies of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office worked one recent wreck in the county. On May 1, the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle drove off the roadway in a curve on Highway 197 then over-corrected causing her to lose control of the motorcycle and lay it down. The driver was transported to Habersham Medical Center by Rabun County EMS for injuries sustained in the single-vehicle collision.
Dillard, GAsky963.com

Burglary at Marathon in Dillard under Investigation

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a recent felony first-degree burglary from the Marathon gas station in Dillard. On April 28, around 1:30am, deputies responded to the business on U.S. 441 for an alarm. Surveillance video showed suspects throwing an object through the glass pane door and then stealing a case of Corona beer, 10 boxes of vape pens, several boxes of cigarettes, and a bundle of $1 bills. In total, the owner estimated the loss to be around $469.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Register for Citizens’ Law Enforcement Academy

Would you like to learn more about the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office? Well, here is your chance as Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols announces the upcoming Citizens’ Law Enforcement Academy. “Our Citizens’ Academy is going to start June 1. We are going to do it at the Rec Department. It will run eight weeks every Tuesday night after June 1.” Sheriff Nichols tells how to register. “They can come by the Sheriff’s Office, we just have a short application type thing for them to fill out or they can go to our website at www.rabunsheriff.org and go under the useful links tab. You can’t fill it in there but you can print it off, fill it out, and just drop it by.” This is a free course for Rabun County citizens. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is located by the Courthouse in downtown Clayton.
Tiger, GAsky963.com

Tiger Man arrested for Unlawful Conduct during 911 Call

A Tiger man stands charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call. On April 30, Rabun County 911 received more than ten calls from 36-year-old Jesse Coleman Craig Hopkins of Tiger stating that people were watching him and that his dogs had been poisoned. He called 911 again stating that someone had made entry into his home and that he was in fear for his safety. Deputies responded to his residence and searched it as well as checked the wellbeing of his dogs. No one was located in the residence and the dogs seemed fine. Then Hopkins admitted to them that he had used methamphetamine. He was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 911 call due to making false claims that someone had made entry into his residence unlawfully. He was transported to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Cornelia Man arrested on Warrant out of Rabun County

On April 24, a deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office met with a deputy of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office in Tallulah Falls to take custody of 49-year-old Eric Anthony Moss of Cornelia. He was arrested by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a probation violation in Rabun County. He was then transported to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Rabun Co. Sheriff’s Office holding Car Seat Safety Check

Make sure that your child’s safety seat is installed properly by attending a free car seat safety check conducted by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, May 8, says Sheriff Chad Nichols. “We’re doing that Saturday, May 8, at Walmart from 10am until 12pm there in the parking area. You should be able to locate us pretty easily. We will have people checking your installed seat to make sure it is put in properly and if not they will guide you or teach you on how to put it in properly.” This is a free event and registration is not required.
Rabun County, GAnowhabersham.com

Man sentenced for double vehicular homicide in Rabun County

A Rabun County Superior Court Judge today sentenced a Norcross man to 15 years in prison for killing two women in an automobile crash in Dillard. Judge Russell Smith sentenced Sergio Garcia on two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide in the deaths of Donna McConnell, 60, of Clayton, and Lori Smathers, 51, of Otto, North Carolina. The judge also sentenced Garcia to 15 years probation.