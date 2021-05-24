Over two pounds of meth found in Rabun County
Over two pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Rabun County. Authorities are just now releasing information about the incident, which occurred last Wednesday, May 19. According to a Facebook post from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation but had some suspicions that raised alerts. A K-9, Doug, was brought in and gave a positive alert that illegal narcotics were present. A probable cause search was conducted and over 2 pounds of methamphetamine was found, along with other drug-related objects.accesswdun.com