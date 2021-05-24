Over two pounds of meth found in Rabun County

Would you like to learn more about the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office? Well, here is your chance as Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols announces the upcoming Citizens’ Law Enforcement Academy. “Our Citizens’ Academy is going to start June 1. We are going to do it at the Rec Department. It will run eight weeks every Tuesday night after June 1.” Sheriff Nichols tells how to register. “They can come by the Sheriff’s Office, we just have a short application type thing for them to fill out or they can go to our website at www.rabunsheriff.org and go under the useful links tab. You can’t fill it in there but you can print it off, fill it out, and just drop it by.” This is a free course for Rabun County citizens. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is located by the Courthouse in downtown Clayton.