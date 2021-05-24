Fargo driver arrested for DUI in a three-vehicle crash in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man was arrested for drunk driving following a three-vehicle crash in Devils Lake around 11 a.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 28-year-old Tanner Mitchell ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 20 and t-boned a vehicle that had the right-of-way. The driver of that vehicle, 63-year old Paul Tronson, was seriously injured. A passenger, Kristy Tronson, was not hurt. Both are from Doyan, North Dakota.