Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm & humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: We look for partly cloudy skies tonight along with rather warm and humid conditions as well. A shower or thundershower is possible especially south and east of Grand Rapids this evening. Perhaps the best chance for rain will come early Wednesday morning as a cold front finally pushes through the area. Up until that point, temperatures will remain above average for this time of the year, reaching the middle 80s on Tuesday. It does look cooler to finish the workweek and we may only reach the low 60s on Friday. Steadier, widespread rain is also possible Thursday night into Friday before a drier stretch takes us through the Memorial Day weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 60s. South to southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Brisk southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest to northwest winds at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy. Increasing afternoon clouds. Late evening / overnight rain develops. Highs near 70 degrees.

