I’ll Be Wearing This Linen Shirt All Summer Long

Scouting Report: Everlane’s ReNew Air Pants are the lightest, most freeing pair of pants I own. I want to wear them every single day, plain and simple. Everlane’s ReNew Air Pants are softer than soft. They’re made from recycled polyester and have elastane, too, so they are plenty stretchy. They are, in many ways, a stylish version of leggings for men—the fabric sculpts itself to my legs in a way that is supportive, comforting, and freeing, thanks to the stretchy fabric. These ones are perfect for right now because they are lightweight and breathable too—I feel like I could run a mile in them if it was a little chilly out, but I wouldn’t mind sitting in the park with them on all day, either. The waistband is elastic which, let’s be real, is great these days, but unlike sweatpants, they are more form fitting and therefore, more stylish. They have cuffs around the ankle so they don’t sag over my shoes, but instead, sit right above my ankle.