The Poets That Helped a Young Bob Dylan Find His Voice
A great deal has been written about Bob Dylan’s early musical influences, but little about his literary interests and their formative impact on this troubled troubadour. Yet it was three extracurricular volumes he read in 1959–60, whilst still ostensibly attending college, which would first codify that peripatetic poet/performer persona. Those three books were Mexico City Blues and On The Road by Jack Kerouac and Howl & Other Poems by Allen Ginsberg.lithub.com