newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Poets That Helped a Young Bob Dylan Find His Voice

By Clinton Heylin
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great deal has been written about Bob Dylan’s early musical influences, but little about his literary interests and their formative impact on this troubled troubadour. Yet it was three extracurricular volumes he read in 1959–60, whilst still ostensibly attending college, which would first codify that peripatetic poet/performer persona. Those three books were Mexico City Blues and On The Road by Jack Kerouac and Howl & Other Poems by Allen Ginsberg.

lithub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ginsberg
Person
Odetta
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Bono
Person
T. S. Eliot
Person
Jack Kerouac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poets#Auction#Musical Influences#Grove Press#Lead Belly C#Christie#Drank Coffee#City Lights#City Light Books#Dylan Signs#Page Bound Poetry#Poems#Song#Howl#Irish Neophyte Bono#Lexington#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureIdaho State Journal

'Beat Scrapbook' a poignant tribute to writers past

Gerald Nicosia, who wrote the definitive treatment of Jack Kerouac’s life and work, “Memory Babe: A Critical Biography of Jack Kerouac,” has been a chronicler of the Beat Generation, every bit as lost as Ernest Hemingway’s Lost Generation post-World War I. Nicosia’s recent work is “Beat Scrapbook.” According to Nicosia,...
Musicarcamax.com

Happy 80th, Darlin' Bard Bob Dylan

WASHINGTON -- Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was "Tangled up in Blue." Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album "Blood on the Tracks." Try it sometime and you shall be released.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
Hibbing, MNkxlp941.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
CelebritiesMiami Herald

80 things you should know about Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS — He may stay forever young, but the calendar says Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday. The pandemic knocked the revered singer-songwriter off the road for the first time in more than three decades, but he responded with his first album of original material in eight years, the exceptional "Rough and Rowdy Ways." And we know he's not done.
Tulsa, OKwfpk.org

Bob Dylan Museum Opening in 2022

Bob Dylan is being further immortalized with the opening of the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 3-story museum is located in the Tulsa Arts District, and will display over 100,000 Bob Dylan related items. Fans can see things like handwritten lyric manuscripts, rare photos, and never-before-seen audio and video recordings. It will be the main place for the public to view the Bob Dylan Archive, a secret collection of Bob Dylan media that was sold to the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa in 2016.
Musicravallirepublic.com

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.
New York City, NYwhio.com

Photos: Bob Dylan through the years

1961 NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1961: Bob Dylan wearing a motorcycle hat playing harmonica into a microphone in Columbia Recording Studio for a session in September 1961 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives)
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

WYEP, Pittsburgh musicians to honor Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

Bob Dylan never said anything about hoping to die before he got old. He just told the old people to get out of the way if they couldn’t lend a hand. On Monday, rock’s greatest poet turns 80, and — despite some rough concert performances here and there — his true fans will tell you they’re glad he never got out of the way.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Bob Dylan at Eighty

Bob Dylan, the greatest songwriter of his era, turns eighty on Monday. A dominant presence for more than sixty years, Dylan has made an indelible mark on the history of rock and roll, in part by not treating age and longevity like most here-and-gone performers. The New Yorker has covered him from the start.
Books & Literatureadvertiser.ie

Mayo journalist edits new Bob Dylan book

Happy Birthday Mr Bob is the title of a new Irish book celebrating Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday (24 May ). With almost 100 contributors the book also has beautiful drawings of Bob by the rock legend, the late Rory Gallagher. Edited by well known Mayo freelance journalist and...
Duluth, MNkfgo.com

Bob Dylan turns 80 Monday

DULUTH, MINN. (KFGO) – It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. The musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, is now honored around the world after more than 60 years as a pioneer of music. Fans are commemorating the milestone with music and poetry events across the country. The center...
MusicSpiked

Why Bob Dylan still speaks to us today

In her song, ‘Diamonds and Rust’, written in 1975, Joan Baez referred to Bob Dylan as ‘the original vagabond’. Forty-five years later, at the age of 80, it is clear that Dylan’s vagabondage is still far from over. Dylan is a man apart today. We live in a world where...
Musiccovermesongs.com

Every Time Bob Dylan Commented on a Cover of One of His Songs

Bob Dylan has never exactly been a loquacious interviewee. From the ’60s, when he would spend interviews mocking the press, to the ’10s, where he rarely bothers giving interviews at all, comments from Bob on any given subject are usually relatively few and far between. But I was curious, as we prepare to launch our 100 Best Bob Dylan Covers Ever list on Monday, what Dylan covers has the man himself remarked upon?