Apparel

I’ll Be Wearing This Linen Shirt All Summer Long

By G. L. DiVittorio
 4 days ago
Scouting Report: This linen shirt from Quince isn’t just breathable and stylish, it’s suitable for any occasion, making it a summer staple. This Spring we are finally venturing out of our apartments, and that also means back into our offices (maybe). However leaving our makeshift standing desks behind doesn’t mean we have to abandon all comfort, and luxury basics brand Quince is here to help. Linen is, in many ways, the fabric of summer. The soft fabric is breathable in a wide array of temperatures and durable, too. Quince’s 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt takes all the light and breezy benefits of linen and combines them with clean, classic cuts that can be worn comfortably to the office and the beach. Even with the unavoidable sweat at my neck and underarms, the shirt didn’t stick to my skin as I’ve experienced with synthetic fabrics. The linen shirt is easy to care for and free from chemicals and materials that aren’t great for you or the planet.

