MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer has offered to make shares available to supporters with the same voting rights as his family enjoys. It's an attempt to heal the rift that deepened after failing to engage with fans before United was part of the ill-fated attempt to launch a European Super League. The virtual fans' forum on Friday marked the first engagement by the Glazers with supporters since buying United in a leveraged takeover in 2005 that loaded debt onto the club and sparked years of protests. United is controlled by the Glazer family and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.