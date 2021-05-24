Backyard chicken flocks spike in popularity in Maryland thanks to COVID pandemic, fewer restrictions
Last February following a snowfall, 7-year-old Presley Goins took her chicken, Blueberry, sledding. Presley’s mom, Alexa Felts, snapped a photo of the little girl lying on her back in the sled, both arms supporting Blueberry, who stood on her human friend’s chest. As the pair slid down a slight slope together, Presley stared up at the chicken’s beak, her face rapt. Blueberry, not a feather askew, appeared completely unruffled.www.mdjonline.com