Editorial: Why private security guards, not just police officers, must have de-escalation training

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has implemented new changes within the department to improve policing. "This is important to this police department, this is a priority to our chief, and we want to make sure officers have the tools and skills to be able to go out there, like they do every day, and handle each situation in the most professional manner as possible," said ACPD's Deputy Chief of Police Support Services Bureau, Greg Jenkins.