Law Enforcement

Editorial: Why private security guards, not just police officers, must have de-escalation training

Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019 death of Angel Zapata Hernandez after his encounter with a code compliance officer and an armed security guard at a Metropolitan Transit System platform in San Diego led to a $5.5 million settlement with his family and to MTS making sweeping changes in its use-of-force policies. Like George Floyd in Minneapolis, Zapata Hernandez died after he was subdued by a security agent putting a knee on his neck.

