Congresswoman Lauren Boebert invoked former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill while complaining about coronavirus restrictions in Britain. The controversial Republican from Colorado appeared to imply the UK was weak for using social distancing restrictions in order to curb the pandemic. "As of May 17, Brits can hug again per their government. They’ve sure come a long way since 'we will fight them on the beaches,'" she wrote, referencing a famous speech Churchill gave to the House of Commons in 1940 addressing the potential invasion of Britain by Nazi Germany. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson approved a gradual reopening plan...