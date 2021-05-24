newsbreak-logo
Airplane crashes in North Carolina with 2 aboard

Cover picture for the articleWINTERVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple died Saturday evening when their small plane went down not far from their home. WRAL reports that a husband and wife were killed in a plane crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday in Pitt County. Alan and Susan Stancill, owners of Stancill’s Wild...

