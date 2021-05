Whenever officers respond to calls, they must constantly assess the mission they are tasked with – and that mission can change at any time — In conversations around police reform, response to people experiencing a mental health crisis is central, as we have seen many tragedies involving policeresponse to these individuals in crisis. Over the past several decades, law enforcement has become the de facto mental health crisis response in the United States, but no steps have been taken across the board to prepare law enforcement professionals for this reality. How should officers respond to people in crisis? In a recent webinar, "Response to People in Crisis: Mitigating Harm & Enhancing the Safety of All Involved," Chief (Ret.) Mike Ranalli and Laura Scarry discuss the origins of this issue, and the roles of communication and de-escalation in crisis response.