BMW Rolls Out Custom R 18 Contest For Dealers In France

One drive in the BMW M2 CS is all you need to know that the M Division hasn’t lost one step. The M2 CS is one of the most fun and engaging cars on sale today, at any price point. Given what the M Division had to work with; a 2 Series chassis, an old M3 engine, and certain regulatory restraints; the M2 CS is perfect — there’s nothing that needs improving. Which is why we’re so excited about the BMW M5 CS, potentially the next truly generational driving machine. If Top Gear is right, the M5 CS will live up to that potential.