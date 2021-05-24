Vespa Wins 2021 Webby Award Under Car Site & Car Culture Category

Nice things are expensive. Goes without saying, right? Although we may have grown up with pictures of pricey Ferraris, Porsches, or Lamborghinis on our walls, the fact is you don't have to spend big bucks to get a great sports car. A far more modest budget of just $40,000—coincidentally about the average transaction price for new cars sold in 2020—can put some of the most fun-to-drive performance cars in your driveway. A quick note—you'll notice the absence of the new 2022 Nissan 400Z, the 2022 Subaru BRZ, and the Toyota GR 86. All are likely to be affordable, but we haven't driven them yet so can't speak to whether they belong. With that, what follows are MotorTrend's picks for the best cheap sports cars under $40,000.