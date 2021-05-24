newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Vespa Wins 2021 Webby Award Under Car Site & Car Culture Category

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been a rather exciting year for Vespa thus far. Apart from celebrating its 75th anniversary and rolling out quite a number of special-edition scooters, the legendary Italian scooter maker has also produced its 19-millionth scooter—a milestone truly worthy of celebration. However, to make things even better, Vespa was recently awarded the best worldwide website int the 'Car Sites & Car Culture' category of the Webby Awards.

www.rideapart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Culture#Webby Award#Product Design#Brand Design#Brand Recognition#Website Design#Digital Design#Italian#Iadas#The New York Times#Vespa Com#The Webby Awards#The Piaggio Group#Chair#Mozilla Corporation#American#Special Edition Scooters#Landscape#Valuable Content#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessThe Drum

Dept and BASIC win eleven Webby Awards

Today the winners of the 2021 Webby Awards were announced, and digital agency Dept and BASIC (part of Dept) were honoured with eleven awards. The agencies were recognized for their work for Google, Patagonia, Steelseries, GANNI, Van Gogh Museum, Honig, Muuto, and BASIC’s own cultural initiative, Crafted. The e-commerce platform...
Yogaaithority.com

Gismart Wins Webby People’s Voice Award for Face Yoga App

Wellness app Facetory wins ‘Best Experimental & Innovation in Apps and Software’ in the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Face workout app Facetory was voted as ‘Best Experimental & Innovation in Apps and Software’ by the general public at the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Facetory is a flagship product of Gismart’s wellness apps portfolio that was launched just over a year ago in March 2020.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Jungle Scout Wins 2021 Webby Award For Best Ecommerce Apps And Software

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon, was named Best Ecommerce Apps and Software at the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards are the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.
Carsautobodynews.com

I-CAR Launches Online Nominations for Industry Awards

The Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry. Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 30, with winners announced at a special ceremony at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas. Nomination...
Trafficbronx.com

MTA Wins 2021 Webby Awards For Groundbreaking Live Subway Map

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced that its Live Subway Map has won the Webby Award and Webby People Voice Award for “Best Mobile User Experience.” The first-of-its-kind map gives riders the power to navigate the subway system like never before. The map allows riders to plan trips more easily by taking into account service changes and seeing train movements as they happen in real-time. The creation of the map was the byproduct of an 18-month-long public-private partnership between the MTA, the Transit Innovation Partnership and Brooklyn-based global design and technology firm Work & Co.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Best Cheap Sports Cars Under $40,000

Nice things are expensive. Goes without saying, right? Although we may have grown up with pictures of pricey Ferraris, Porsches, or Lamborghinis on our walls, the fact is you don't have to spend big bucks to get a great sports car. A far more modest budget of just $40,000—coincidentally about the average transaction price for new cars sold in 2020—can put some of the most fun-to-drive performance cars in your driveway. A quick note—you'll notice the absence of the new 2022 Nissan 400Z, the 2022 Subaru BRZ, and the Toyota GR 86. All are likely to be affordable, but we haven't driven them yet so can't speak to whether they belong. With that, what follows are MotorTrend's picks for the best cheap sports cars under $40,000.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Sleepers and Q-Ships under $20,000: Window Shop with Car and Driver

Friend and former C/D contributor Jason Cammisa returns to Window Shop this week to help us look for sleepers that cost less than $20,000. Not to be confused with the 1973 Woody Allen movie, in the car world, a sleeper (a.k.a. a Q-ship or Q-car) is a vehicle that doesn't look fast but is. Think, wolf in sheep's clothing.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Shifting Gears Celebration Honors Women In Car Culture At Amelia Island

In the spirit of 26th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance honoree, Lyn St. James, a special event seeks to encourage female inclusion. The Amelia Island Cars & Coffee at the Concours is a fairly new addition to the world famous setting of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. When it was introduced in 2013, a lot of people felt like the move was an effort to be more inclusive of the automotive scene, allowing a wider variety of automobiles to participate. This makes the Cars & Coffee the perfect setting for the new Women’s Shifting Gears Celebration, an inaugural event to be more inclusive to females automotive enthusiasts.
Electronicselectrek.co

Lucid reveals UX – intuitive user experience on upcoming Air

In anticipation of the imminent, yet cloudy delivery date of the Air sedan, Lucid Motors has shared video footage and new details of its User Experience, or UX. This in-depth look at Lucid UX offers a first look at several unique technologies implemented within a sleek design to match the rest of the Air… whenever it becomes available.
Los Alamitos, CAindustryanalysts.com

Epson Wins Nine Renowned Red Dot 2021 Awards

Epson Printing and Scanning Solutions Recognized by Prestigious Design Awards for Innovation, High-Quality Product Design, Functionality, and Durability. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – May 26, 2021 – Epson America today announced it earned nine prestigious Red Dot 2021 Awards for its EcoTank® cartridge-free Supertank printers, document scanners, and SureColor® desktop photo printers. Organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen design center, the Red Dot Award is recognized around the world as one of the most esteemed awards in design. Spotlighted for its innovation, high-quality product design, functionality, and durability across a wide variety of markets, Epson won in the Red Dot product design category for the fifth successive year.
Softwareweworkremotely.com

Senior UIUX Designer | Creative Director | Hardware, SAAS, E-Commerce

We build photobooths that make people money. 🚀Join a high growth startup with opportunities to solve problems in hardware, software, and customer success. ⚙️ Work with top performers bonded together by our culture. 📸 Share a common love for creativity and entrepreneurship. Want to peek into how your life would...
NFLPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Best Automobile Software Development Companies Worldwide

The automotive industry will never cease to grow technologically with each passing day. Numerous automobile manufacturing firms choose to make their processes efficient by adopting automation, AI, ML, and IoT. To make it happen, several automotive software development companies assist the automotive industry. Our tech experts conducted a review of...
New York City, NYmediapost.com

Mini Offers Whimsical NYC Activation

Mini USA has created an on-the-move New York City activation in support of the 2022 Mini hardtops and convertibles. The NYC Looking Glass bus activation kicked off May 24 and runs through Memorial Day, May 31. For eight hours a day, the bus will drive around the city. The theme is “Who says you can’t find parking in NYC?” and the bus features a convertible inside the bus, wedged between two large SUVs.
Computersconstructforstl.org

The Most Timeless Design Differentiator is Technology

The history of architecture is a story of the interplay between art and science, and between imagination and engineering. As such, it has always been — and will always be — a story about technology and what people can create with it. No other form of human expression is as dependent on the tools people develop, and none puts those tools to such necessary and celebratory use.
Technologypinalcentral.com

Lucid Motors premieres 'Lucid User Experience'

CASA GRANDE — Lucid Motors has premiered the “Lucid User Experience” in a nine-minute video showcasing what to expect in the car. “Lucid’s approach to human machine interface isn’t just about new features,” says the video, released Wednesday. “Although it certainly has some world class ones.”. During the video, consumers...
Businesscampaignlive.com

Movers & Shakers: Amazon, Clubhouse, McDonalds, Lego and more

Groupon named FCB as its global creative agency, parting ways with TBWA\Chiat\Day after hiring it as agency of record in 2020. Bentley Motors signed Iris Experiential Agency as its AOR for three more years. Prudential selected StrawberryFrog to lead its multi-platform brand marketing. New Moon Agency won business from Porsche,...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Mustang Wins The Pony Car Wars Again

Once again, the Ford Mustang has trounced the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro when it comes to volume sales in the United States. The pony with the Blue Oval badge crossed the finish line for Q1 2021 ahead of the competition, despite suffering a sales decrease of 4 percent versus Q1 2020.