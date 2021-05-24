Vespa Wins 2021 Webby Award Under Car Site & Car Culture Category
2021 has been a rather exciting year for Vespa thus far. Apart from celebrating its 75th anniversary and rolling out quite a number of special-edition scooters, the legendary Italian scooter maker has also produced its 19-millionth scooter—a milestone truly worthy of celebration. However, to make things even better, Vespa was recently awarded the best worldwide website int the 'Car Sites & Car Culture' category of the Webby Awards.