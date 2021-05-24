newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Man Utd boss Solskjaer unhappy knowing LaLiga helped Villarreal with Gdansk prep

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unhappy knowing Villarreal have had an extra 24 hours to prepare for this week's Europa League final in Gdansk. While Manchester United played - and beat - Wolves on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season, Villarreal's LaLiga finale against Real Madrid was moved to Saturday, giving the Spaniards a day extra to prepare for the European showpiece.

Premier LeagueLife Style Extra

Soccer-Protest disruption not to blame for loss, says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, England, May 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the disruption to his team's preparations caused by fan protests was not to blame for his side's poor performance in their 4-2 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday. The Premier League match was re-arranged after fan protests...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Solskjaer: United deserved defeat after letting Liverpool off the hook

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflected on tonight’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool and on a more positive note is looking forward to Old Trafford hosting fans next week. The Manchester United manager accepted during his post-match that Liverpool deserved to win the match tonight. The scoreline is deflating but...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Solskjaer’s work at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for putting his faith in youngsters at Old Trafford and getting the results. At the time of writing, we’ve just on the back of a 4-2 defeat at home against arch-rivals Liverpool. Although it’s never excusable, at least we can say at full-time we’ve had a better season than the reigning champions, who ended their 30-year wait for league success before throwing it down the drain.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Man United transfer rumours: Red Devils prepare bid for La Liga star

Manchester United are ready to make an official bid to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, as reported by The Mirror. The Red Devils have been linked with Varane for a number of months, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to prioritise signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.
Premier League90min.com

Paul Pogba's alleged Man Utd wage demands

Agent Mino Raiola is claimed to be chasing a whopping £400,000-a-week salary from Manchester United for midfielder Paul Pogba to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and United do not have a 12-month extension option to trigger, having been forced to use it last year when an exit for Pogba felt almost certain.
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks about Harry Maguire after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledged that the club were missing Harry Maguire’s presence during yesterday’s 4-2 Premier League defeat against Liverpool. Maguire sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the Aston Villa clash last weekend, and he has subsequently missed the games against Leicester City and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Finishing second no achievement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the team's progress this season. Despite back-to-back defeats, Solskjaer insists the campaign has been positive. He said, "The competition is a lot harder now than when I was a player, I've got to say. Of course, you have three, four, maybe five teams that challenge for the top two positions.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

United Briefing: Ole's call for leaders

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his Manchester United defenders to step up to the plate and fill the void left by injured captain Harry Maguire. — Our skipper suffered ankle ligament damage against Aston Villa last Sunday and was forced to watch the Reds' back-to-back Old Trafford defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool this week in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand on crutches and wearing a protective boot.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Roy Keane says Manchester United's squad is 'NOT good enough' to topple Manchester City as Red Devils legend insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs 'four or five' signings to topple Pep Guardiola's side after Edinson Cavani's contract renewal

Roy Keane believes Manchester United need 'four or five' additions this summer to challenge for the Premier League title as the former Red Devils captain said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is 'nowhere near good enough' to topple Man City. United have built on their third-place finish last campaign and look...