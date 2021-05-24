Man Utd boss Solskjaer unhappy knowing LaLiga helped Villarreal with Gdansk prep
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unhappy knowing Villarreal have had an extra 24 hours to prepare for this week's Europa League final in Gdansk. While Manchester United played - and beat - Wolves on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season, Villarreal's LaLiga finale against Real Madrid was moved to Saturday, giving the Spaniards a day extra to prepare for the European showpiece.www.tribalfootball.com