Biorbyt receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiorbyt is delighted to have been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its outstanding achievements in international trade. This prestigious award recognises Biorbyt’s ongoing commitment to the global life sciences research community, and endorses the company’s goal of becoming the ‘go-to’ supplier for high quality biological reagents that meet the needs of ground-breaking research.

