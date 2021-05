The fully electric Ford F-150 truck, officially named the F-150 Lightning, will challenge truck purists when it makes its debut this week. Is a truck still a truck without a big combustion engine under the hood? Well, the answer to that will be revealed imminently. Ford CEO Jim Farley, however, is confident that the F-150 Lightning will succeed. But before the full reveal, we have another teaser image of the new truck that shows its outline along with a side view of the headlights and taillights. The image was found by a user in the Facebook group Ford Lightning SVT Club.