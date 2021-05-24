newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Zimbabwe cricketer says players have to glue shoes back together after every match

By Shweta Sharma
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1cdm_0a90f5fF00

An international cricketer for Zimbabwe has received an overwhelming response after writing on social media about how the players have to glue their shoes back together after matches due to a lack of sponsorship.

The heart-melting request by Zimbabwe ’s Ryan Burl has both struck a chord with cricket fans and resulted in him securing a much-needed sponsorship offer from Puma.

Burl’s appeal had been accompanied by a picture of his worn-out shoes alongside glue and tools.

After the 27-year-old batsman’s plea went viral on social media on Saturday, Puma was quick to respond with a tweet indicating it would step forward with an offer of sponsorship.

“Time to put the glue away, I got you covered,” the sportswear brand’s official account said in a tweet.

Burl later confirmed in a tweet saying he will be “joining the Puma team”, and thanking people for their response to his appeal.

“I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA,” said Burl.

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh lauded Puma for their action.

“Always there for the players @pumacricket well done,” said former Indian blower Harbhajan.

While there’s a happy ending for Burl, the series of events has put a spotlight on how the Zimbabwe team has been struggling financially while its cricket board is facing accusations of mismanagement.

Fans also noted with sadness the gap between top, multi-millionaire players with the richest cricket boards and others struggling to secure sponsorship.

The African country, that was granted One Day International (ODI) status before the 1983 World Cup and Test status in 1992, was among the strongest teams until the early 2000s with players like Heath Streak, Alastair Campbell, Tatenda Taibu, Henry Olonga and the Flower brothers (Andy and his younger brother Grant).

But in 2019 the ICC suspended the Zimbabwe cricket board due to its government’s interference and disallowed the country from playing in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers later that year.

The team was later reinstated but their re-entry faced setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of their tours got canceled, including a proposed limited-overs tour to Zimbabwe by the Indian team in 2020.

The tweet by Burl stirred a debated on social media as several urged countries not to postpone tours with Zimbabwe, while others accused the ICC of neglecting some of teams more than others.

“Please do not keep postponing your tours with Zim. It brings them much needed experience and money, with all the viewers watching. Zim sure had a great team, but even the current team has splendid potential. Let’s not ignore them,” one user tweeted.

“As the richest boards, BCCI, ECB_cricket and CricketAus have the responsibility to ensure the game thrives, not just in their countries but internationally too. About time they work out a formula to do so,’ said another.

Burl played his last match on 25 April 2021, in the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan . The two countries played a three-match T20I series and a two-day Test series. Pakistan clinched the T20I series by 2-1 and whitewashed the African side in the Test series by 2-0.

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heath Streak
Person
Harbhajan Singh
Person
Ryan Burl
Person
Yuvraj Singh
Person
Alastair Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe Cricket#International Cricket#Indian Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Test Cricket#World Cricket#Time#Pumacricket#African#Bcci#Cricketaus#Icc#Cricket Fans#Shoes#Pakistan#Brand#Sponsorship#Thanking People#Test Status#Splendid Potential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Cricket Australia DEMAND Cameron Bancroft comes clean over sandpaper ball-tampering scandal after he hinted more players knew about the cheating... as legends say others must have known with only five people interviewed during original probe

Cricket Australia have invited former Test opener Cameron Bancroft to share 'new information' on the 2018 ball-tampering plot in Cape Town after he suggested it was not limited to three players. Bancroft was banned for nine months for rubbing sandpaper on the ball, while Steve Smith and David Warner were...
Sportscricfann.com

BEST FEMALE CRICKET PLAYERS IN THE WORLD

In recent years, women’s cricket has also made a bug growth. Many of the female cricket players have come forward and showed that they can also play the way men do. There are some of the great female cricket players, who have shown their brilliant performance over time. BEST WOMEN...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia's millionaire cricket stars WILL get special treatment after all: Players returning from India jump the queue with flights back home – and they'll get to quarantine together in luxury Sydney hotels

Australia's millionaire cricket stars will be given the VIP treatment when they fly home from the Maldives this weekend - before moving to luxury hotel quarantine together in Sydney. A large contingent of players, including the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and commentator Michael Slater, fled India...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

In pictures: Together again, players and supporters

The Premier League welcomed back supporters on Tuesday for the first time since the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in England. Grounds were still subject to capacity limits but it still represented a notable step in the return towards normality. Here, the PA news agency looks at some images from...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As India head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today, here's a look at one of the most defining moments of his international career. While Shastri scored 6,938 runs across both Tests and ODIs and scalped 280 wickets in his international career, his...
Sportscricfit.com

Jaydev Unadkat ‘Too Old’ To Play For India, Reveals Saurashtra Coach Karsan Ghavri

Saurashtra coach Karsan Ghavri said left-am pacer Jaydev Unadkat might not be considered for India selection again as he is too old. The team is currently flooded with youngsters with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being the only two senior players playing all the formats. Ghavri said that this was almost an official statement on Unadkat by the BCCI official.
Sports7upsports.com

Top 10 Batsmen With Most Fours in International Cricket

Scoring a boundary has always been the main form of accelerating one’s innings. From the very beginning of the game, batsman have always been thirsty to hit more and more boundaries. When a batsman hits the ball and the ball either rolls to the boundary line or drops before the...
Sportscrickettimes.com

Suryakumar Yadav describes MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in one word

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are some of the greatest ambassadors of cricket at the moment. Their commitment and achievements speak for themselves. Kohli and Dhoni have raised the bar of cricket to another level under them, and that was recently acknowledged by right-handed batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav made his...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Be matured and make comeback for Pakistan: Akhtar’s advice for Amir

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Karachi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged Muhammad Amir to show “maturity” in sorting out his differences with national team management and make a comeback in near future. Amir had announced his retirement from...
Sportsnewsatw.com

England cricket Test match and Royal Ascot to be next fan pilots

An England cricket Test match and horse racing’s Royal Ascot to be among the next pilot events to test the return of big crowds to sports venues. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
SportsTelegraph

The Derek Underwood story: England's deadly flight-free spinner who terrified batsmen

Standing just shy of 6ft tall, with ten-to-two feet and a slightly receding hairline, Derek Underwood used to cut a less-than-menacing figure as he mooched onto the field. When he and Ray Illingworth bowled in tandem for England, the joke was that Underwood and Illingworth not only sounded like a firm of provincial accountants, but looked like one too.
Sportsscrapdigest.com

Betting Tips on Cricket Matches in 2021

Cricket is a wonderful sport, including betting. Let’s take a look at the varieties of betting opportunities in this sport and share some valuable tips to help you win on legal betting sites. Initially, it is worth clarifying that the best cricket betting sites in India are aware of the...
Entertainmentcrickettimes.com

KL Rahul shares workout pics on his road to recovery; Athiya Shetty reacts

Team India star batsman KL Rahul has started light training following his appendicitis surgery that took place earlier this month. Rahul was diagnosed with the problem during the now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Karnataka-stalwart, who was leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021, missed their last league game as he was hospitalised.