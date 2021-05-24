newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Eurovision fans say Netflix ‘predicted’ UK’s zero points result in 2020 Will Ferrell comedy

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Arrwo_0a90f3tn00

Eurovision viewers have claimed the result of the 2021 ceremony was predicted by a 2020 comedy film.

Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga , released last year, starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as two Icelandic singers representing their nation at the annual music event.

During Saturday’s (22 May) event, the UK ended up receiving a total of zero points across both voting categories (jury voting and televotes).

As many viewers pointed out on social media, this outcome was in fact foreshadowed in the film, when a character played by Dan Stevens makes reference to the UK receiving no points.

Referring to the UK’s (fictional) entrant, he says: “She’s quite good, but everybody hates the UK, so zero points.”

Viewers were quick to relate the scene to the real-life Eurovision ceremony, with many thinking that UK representative James Newman, and his dance bop “Embers”, were hard done by on the night.

On Twitter, people shared images of the Eurovision scene, claiming that it had “predicted” Newman’s nul-points result.

Stevens himself even got in on the joke, sharing a screenshot from the scene alongside the caption “called it”.

You can catch up with the biggest talking points from Saturday’s Eurovision final here .

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Rachel Mcadams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision Song Contest#Comedy#Dance Music#Uk#Good Music#Twitter Inc#Icelandic#Eurovision Viewers#Song#Fire Saga#Jury Voting#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldktwb.com

UK’s Newman hopes to lift spirits with upbeat Eurovision song

LONDON (Reuters) – After years of writing songs for the likes of DJ Calvin Harris and band Rudimental, James Newman is finally going to perform on a stage like no other – the Eurovision Song Contest. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter will represent the United Kingdom at next week’s contest, to be...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

James Newman: Who is the UK entry for this year’s Eurovision?

The United Kingdom’s next Eurovision Song Contest representative has been revealed.James Newman has been given a second chance to perform at the event after being reselected by officials.The singer-songwriter was set to appear at the contest in 2020 ahead of its cancellation due to the pandemic.He will perform a new song that he wrote during lockdown. The rules state that the songs contestants were set to perform last year will no longer be eligible.The anthemic track the Brit Award-winner was hoping to score with in 2020 was “My Last Breath”. His new song is yet to be released.READ MORE:...
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

'It teaches you how to pick yourself up and be stronger': Eurovision UK entry James Newman says he's trying to 'focus on the positives' after he scored zero points at the song competition

Eurovision UK entry James Newman has said he's trying to 'focus on the positives' after he scored zero points at the 65th song competition on Saturday night. Taking to Twitter, the musician, 35, who performed his song Embers in front of the 3,500 fans at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, said of the loss: 'It teaches you how to pick yourself up and be stronger.'
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021: Bill Bailey says James Newman’s performance was ‘a bit underwhelming’ as he repeats offer to represent UK next year

Bill Bailey has suggested that the UK needs to take Eurovision “less seriously” in order to have a better chance at performing well in future contests. The comedian, actor and musician appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the UK’s dismal result this year, after representative James Newman received a humiliating “nul points” for his performance of “Embers”. “It was a serviceable song and performance, nothing wrong with that,” Bailey said today (Tuesday 25 May). “I just think we’re missing a trick a little bit. We need to celebrate the eccentricity of Britishness, it doesn’t seem to be coming...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021: Viewers react to UK entry’s ‘harsh’ and ‘hilarious’ zero points score

The UK was the only nation to receive a total of zero points during last night’s (22 May) Eurovision Song Contest.Held in front of an audience of 3,500 people in the Netherlands, this year’s ceremony saw Italy crowned champions, for Måneskin’s entry, “Zitti E Buoni”. You can read The Independent’s Q&A with the winners here.However, the UK’s entry – “Embers” by James Newman – failed to secure a single vote in either , with the nation finishing the night in last place.Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the UK’s failure, with many seeing the funny side of...
MusicNewbury Today

Watch the music video for the UK's Eurovision entry - filmed at Greenham Common

The Eurovision Song Contest final kicks off tomorrow (Saturday) - and the UK's entry, 'Embers', has a West Berkshire connection, with parts of its music video having been filmed at Greenham Common. The video, which features singer-songwriter James Newman performing the song at the former airbase, dropped two months ago.
Worldloudersound.com

Bill Bailey offers to rescue the UK from Eurovision ‘nul points’ hell

Following another evening of international humiliation for the UK, comedian Bill Bailey has offered to represent Britain in the 2022 Eurovision song contest. On Saturday evening (May 22), Italian heavy metal quartet Måneskin were crowed winners of the 65th staging of the Eurovision Song Contest, after amassing 524 points, while the UK entry, singer-songwriter James Newman, scored an impressively shit zero, or ‘nul points’ in Eurovision speak.
WorldNME

Bill Bailey has put himself forward for the UK’s Eurovision 2022 entry

Bill Bailey has offered to perform as the UK’s entry for Eurovision 2022, after this year’s representative finished without a single point. The 56-year-old comedian, actor, musician, and Strictly-winning dancer posted on Twitter today (May 23): “I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring for #Eurovision 2022”. James...