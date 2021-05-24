Eurovision fans say Netflix ‘predicted’ UK’s zero points result in 2020 Will Ferrell comedy

Eurovision viewers have claimed the result of the 2021 ceremony was predicted by a 2020 comedy film.

Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga , released last year, starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as two Icelandic singers representing their nation at the annual music event.

During Saturday’s (22 May) event, the UK ended up receiving a total of zero points across both voting categories (jury voting and televotes).

As many viewers pointed out on social media, this outcome was in fact foreshadowed in the film, when a character played by Dan Stevens makes reference to the UK receiving no points.

Referring to the UK’s (fictional) entrant, he says: “She’s quite good, but everybody hates the UK, so zero points.”

Viewers were quick to relate the scene to the real-life Eurovision ceremony, with many thinking that UK representative James Newman, and his dance bop “Embers”, were hard done by on the night.

On Twitter, people shared images of the Eurovision scene, claiming that it had “predicted” Newman’s nul-points result.

Stevens himself even got in on the joke, sharing a screenshot from the scene alongside the caption “called it”.

