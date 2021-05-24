newsbreak-logo
Bexar County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 357 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Boerne, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, and Olmos Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GUADALUPE NORTHEASTERN BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selma, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Santa Clara, Converse, Bracken and Solms.
San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
A potential rainy weekend is in store for San Antonio

There is the potential for scattered thunderstorms this weekend in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service. After 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a 50 to 60 percent chance for rain through the rest of the day, the NWS said. The area is expected to see similar conditions on Sunday, when chances for rain increase to 60 percent after 1 p.m. but drop to 30 percent at night.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bexar; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Medina County in south central Texas West central Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lacoste, or near Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lytle, Lacoste, Cliff, Mico, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Rio Medina, Sea World, Von Ormy, Macdona and Mangus Corner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bexar; Medina A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MEDINA AND WEST CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cliff, or 8 miles north of Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Already received a report of a quarter sized hail at U.S. 90 and Montgomery Rd. The latest radar scan shows the storm weakening, however, could be producing penny sized hail. Will continue to monitor. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lacoste, Cliff, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Mico, Rio Medina, Sea World and Macdona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Frio, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Frio; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FRIO...NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA...WEST CENTRAL WILSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Poteet, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Poteet, Elmendorf, Leming, Bigfoot, Sandy Oaks, Buena Vista, Iuka, Losoya, Southton, Canada Verde, Graytown, Kyote, Thelma, Amphion, Espey, Rossville, Braunig Lake and Mitchell Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Bexar, Frio, Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Frio; Medina; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA EAST CENTRAL ZAVALA...FRIO AND NORTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pipe Creek to 8 miles northeast of Loma Vista. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Pearsall, Hondo, Devine, Dilley, Castroville, Helotes, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Natalia, Lacoste, North Pearsall, Moore, Hilltop, Bandera Falls, Noonan, The Dominion, Quihi, Dunlay and Mico. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.