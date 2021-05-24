Flood Advisory issued for Bexar by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bexar County in south central Texas South Central Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 357 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Boerne, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, and Olmos Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov