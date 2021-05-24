Samsung adds four new models to its Smart Monitor lineup
In November last year, Samsung introduced a new range of Smart Monitors that offered features commonly found on the company’s smart TVs. Based on Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS, the Samsung Smart Monitor range offered users a new all-in-one experience with wireless DeX support, Bixby voice controls, and support for a host of popular streaming services. The Smart Monitors made their way to the Indian market earlier this year in April. Now, Samsung is adding four new models to the lineup.www.xda-developers.com