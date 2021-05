It wasn’t too long ago that Dead Cells had its last big set of changes, but update 24 is coming. New biomes, weapons, and the like have been consistently added, but there are many smaller updates as well. Much like most of the game’s updates, this one is available in the public alpha ahead of its integration into the default branch of the game. The update mostly focuses on item balancing and new rooms. Interestingly, though, multiple item binding is temporarily unavailable and will not be available in this alpha at all. But, it’ll return in custom mode alongside the update’s full release.