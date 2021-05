I won’t try to fool you. It’s a good thing I spent 51 years in The Plain Dealer newsroom, because a lot of reporting went into this piece. I asked a lot of questions. When you have five children, it is difficult if not impossible to single out specific memories of just one child. And if you were a pro football writer and away from home for much of the time between July and January for 20 years ... well, you’re lucky to remember anything about any of them.