How to skip rounds in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Outbreak mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies has been a success since it debuted early in 2021. It has multiple giant maps compared to what Zombie players are used to, so there is an immensely more considerable amount of exploring you can do. However, it means rounds take much longer with that much bigger space than they would in a traditional Zombies match. Rounds do not end until you complete the main objective, but you also have multiple side objectives and looting vacant buildings to do before you go to that primary objective. If you find the process taking too long, you may want to skip a round. Here is how to do that.