Ethereum is a decentralised, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality, with ETH being the native currency on the platform. After bitcoin, it’s the second biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, while it’s in the top spot for the most actively used blockchain. Unlike bitcoin which is supposed to be a unit of currency on a peer-to-peer payment network, Ether acts as a fuel that allows smart contracts to run. ETH has a market cap of $319.43billion, with its current price value standing at $2,752.81 at the time of writing on May 27. The currency has seen a net change of $54.91 in the last 24 hours alongside a low of $2,642.12 and a high of $2,891.73.