The mother of a man who died by self-immolation last month wants to use her son’s death to remind people to be kind to those with mental health issues. “Understand that whoever it is, that homeless person, they have family,” said Corla White, 50. “They’re just down on their luck right now. The person that’s talking to themselves, say a prayer for them. You never know what can change in that person’s life and give them hope to keep going.”