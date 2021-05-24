newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Whitmer Says Sorry After Being Caught Violating Her Own COVID Rules at Bar

By Jamie Ross
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lots of people have accidentally broken guidelines during the pandemic, but not many of those people actually created the rules in the first place. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has held her hands up and apologized after being caught breaching her own coronavirus order. According to the Detroit News, the Democrat was snapped sitting at a table with 12 other people when her rules say no more than six people should sit together. The governor explained her blunder in a statement, saying: “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.” The photos reportedly came to light after one of Whitmer’s friends posted, then deleted, several photos of the Saturday gathering at the Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#East Lansing#The Detroit News#Democrat#The Landshark Bar Grill#Governor#Friends#Guidelines#Retrospect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Governor Whitmer Relaxes Mask Mandate in Michigan

In response to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) standards publicized on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday a relaxation of the mask restrictions in the state of Michigan. Beginning on Saturday (May 15) at 9 AM, fully vaccinated Michigan residents will not be required to wear...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Public Healthmanisteenews.com

Thompson: Governor is on right track with new COVID-19 plan

On April 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave control of mask mandates, social distancing and re-opening of businesses back to the people of Michigan. She did that by declaring that her administration will remove the rest of the COVID-19 restrictions when enough people are vaccinated. With about half the state now with at least one shot, infection and hospitalization rates starting to decline again — very good news!
Detroit, MIHerald-Palladium

Aide: Fund created after Whitmer's election paid for trip

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's private round trip to Florida to see her ailing father was paid for from a fund that's used for travel not covered by tax dollars, her chief of staff said Friday. The cost was $27,521, with Whitmer personally paying $855 of that amount, according...
East Lansing, MIMinneapolis Star Tribune

Whitmer administration rescinds rule she ignored at bar

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Monday rescinded a rule that limits restaurant tables to no more than six people, a day after she apologized for ignoring the COVID-19 regulation while gathering with friends at an East Lansing bar. The Democratic governor has said tables at the...
Politics95.3 MNC

GOP lawmakers seek to have Whitmer notify them before leaving the state

A bill in the Michigan Senate would require Governor Gretchen Whitmer to notify lawmakers if she leaves the state. The measure is the latest in a series of moves that could be seen to ridicule Whitmer over her trip to Florida to visit her ailing father, a trip that was blasted by critics as hypocritical. Her government had issued travel advice to people in the state in response to the pandemic.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Michigan Gov. Whitmer apologizes for breaking COVID rules at a bar

As new daily coronavirus cases continued to decline in Michigan, 13 diners congregated at The Landshark, a college bar and restaurant near Michigan State University in East Lansing on Saturday. The group pushed several tables together, ordered the bar’s signature bright blue “shark bowl” cocktails, and chatted without masks —...
East Lansing, MIwirx.com

Whitmer Apologizes After Pictured Not Social Distancing At Bar

Governor Whitmer is apologizing after a photo of her at an East Lansing bar was published online by the conservative news outlet Breitbart showing her violating social distancing regulations. Whitmer issued a statement yesterday saying she has been committed to following public health protocols and says as more people arrived, they pushed tables together because they were all vaccinated. She said she should have thought about it, adding “I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”
Michigan StateEHEXTRA

Michigan’s COVID cops still hard at work

Michiganians gave a sigh of relief Friday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told them the good news that fully vaccinated residents could opt out of wearing their masks. This follows the science that vaccines are getting us back to normal. But don’t celebrate too much. And don’t throw out your mask.