UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Equalweight

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.