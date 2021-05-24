UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Equalweight

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.