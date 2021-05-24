newsbreak-logo
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI)

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Traded Higher Today

Shares of discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded higher on Friday after the company released financial results for the first quarter of 2021 showing continued strong results. As of 12:20 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 10%. So what. In Q1, Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net sales were up...
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for UDR

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Richard Hill maintained a Buy rating on UDR on Wednesday, setting a price target of $54, which is approximately 14.77% above the present share price of $47.05. Hill expects UDR to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Comps Up Y/Y

OLLI - Free Report) maintained stellar performance in first-quarter fiscal 2021, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as rising year over year. It was the fifth straight quarter of sales and earnings beat. Notably, the company witnessed decent comparable store sales growth.
StocksCNBC

Morgan Stanley upgrades Datadog, says software stock can rally more than 30%

Investors should take advantage of the recent pullback in growth names to buy Datadog while it's still cheap, according to Morgan Stanley. Software and tech stocks have struggled in recent months, and Datadog's stock price has dropped sharply since peaking in early February. Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, saying in a note to clients on Friday that the company should rebound and set a new record high.
StocksStreet.Com

Salesforce Rises on Morgan Stanley Upgrade to Overweight

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report was higher on Wednesday after the sales-tracking software giant received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who sees the company’s longer-term risk-reward potential as more favorable. Shares of Salesforce were up about 1.46% at $217.50 after Weiss raised his rating on the company...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $274.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Morgan Stanley's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $90.04. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 779 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $26.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock. A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company....
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Ollie’s Delivers Solid Q1 Earnings; Shares Pop 9%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) delivered solid first-quarter results driven by the company’s continued ability to create strong alignment between its value-driven merchandise assortment and customer demand. Shares were trading around 9% higher in early trading on Friday. Ollie’s is involved in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and...