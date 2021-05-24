newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Credit Suisse Upgrades Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein upgraded Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Inc#Shls#Streetinsider Com Premium#Upgrades#Neutral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.
BusinessBloomberg

A Credit Suisse Unit Blacklisted Gupta as Another Bankrolled Him

Credit Suisse Group AG executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses, according to people familiar with the matter. Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agilent Technologies traded as high as $137.95 and last traded at $137.04, with a volume of 8581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.
Financial Reportsrisk.net

Finma add-on inflates Credit Suisse’s credit RWAs

Credit Suisse’s credit risk-weighted assets (RWAs) increased by Sfr13.7 billion ($15.2 billion) in the first quarter, after the Swiss regulator imposed a temporary add-on in response to the Archegos Capital blowout. Credit RWAs hit a 12-month high of Sfr148.4 billion at end-March, up 10% from the previous quarter. Just over...
Businesscalifornianewstimes.com

Credit Suisse compliance chief was warned about Gupta

Credit Suisse’s new compliance officer was one of several staff members who received internal warnings about the deal with Sanjeve Gupta, according to people familiar with the talks. Thomas Grotzer was a general lawyer for the bank’s Swiss business after his predecessor was dismissed and before he was promoted last...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 7,846 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,889 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessfinews.com

Credit Suisse Dumps Softbank Over Greensill

The Swiss bank is reportedly severing its relationship with Japanese conglomerate Softbank, following blow-up of $10.1 billion in supply chain funds managed with Greensill. Zurich-based Credit Suisse is distancing itself from Softbank by not doing any new business with the firm founded and run by Masayoshi Son, «Bloomberg» (behind paywall) reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the bank's thinking. A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Noble Capital Upgrades Energy Fuels (UUUU) to Outperform

Noble Capital analyst Mark Reichman upgraded Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU) from Market Perform to Outperform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Energy Fuels click here. For more ratings news on Energy Fuels click here. Shares of Energy Fuels closed at $5.82 yesterday.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) at Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin initiates coverage on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) with a Neutral rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein initiates coverage on FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Datadog (DDOG) to Overweight

(Updated - May 21, 2021 3:50 AM EDT)Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh upgraded Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) from Equalweight to Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Buy

(Updated - May 21, 2021 4:22 AM EDT)UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) from Neutral to Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.