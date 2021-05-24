Credit Suisse Upgrades Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) to Outperform

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.