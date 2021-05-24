Orange and poppy seed cakes by Nigel Slater

This Chocolate Olive Oil Cake is Easy, Fool-Proof, Fast and Delicious. If you have been following me for awhile, you know I do not post many baked goods and really not that many dessert recipes, but this past year I have become addicted to olive oil cake. It might have been a coping mechanism for the pandemic! This Orange-Scented Chocolate Olive oil cake is the 5th olive oil cake recipe I have developed and I have one more coming soon. I'm hooked on olive oil cakes because they are very easy to make; you literally can't screw them up. I know because I have made many mistakes and have learned that these cakes are incredibly forgiving. My mistakes have included: using the wrong quantities of ingredients, mixing up the order in which I add the ingredients and baking the cake at the wrong temperature. Amazingly, these forgiving cakes always turn out.