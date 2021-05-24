newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Orange and poppy seed cakes by Nigel Slater

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese golden cakes have wonderful sweet-sharp notes. You will need a 12-hole bun or muffin tin, each hole lined with baking parchment. Set the oven at 160C fan/gas mark 4. To make the cakes, put the butter into the bowl of a food mixer, add the sugar, and cream until soft and fluffy. Add the orange and lemon zests.

www.theguardian.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy Seeds#Food Drink#Baking Powder#Orange Peel#Fine Powder#Raw Eggs#225g Orange#Candied Peel#Cream#Baking Parchment#Golden Caster Sugar#100g Bay#Leaves#Fine Knitting Needle#Matchstick Sized Pieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesThe Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for broccoli, pumpkin seeds and breadcrumbs

Heat 3 tbsp of olive oil in a shallow pan, add 50g of fresh white breadcrumbs and cook, turning them regularly in the pan, until they are crisp and golden. Roughly chop 10g (or else about a generous handful) of parsley and stir into the crumbs with a little salt, black pepper and 3 tbsp of pumpkin seeds. (I like to chop them roughly, but it is up to you.) Set aside.
Behind Viral VideosKeene Sentinel

A pasta dish that revolutionizes the beloved TikTok recipe

It’s hard to imagine a recipe that will threaten the popularity of TikTok’s baked feta pasta. That dish — which relies on pasta, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and a hunk of feta cheese — was popular enough that after Finnish blogger Jenni Hayrinen posted the recipe in 2019, feta cheese sold out at markets in her country.
RecipesThe Guardian

Nigel Slater’s grilled lamb cutlets, peas and rocket recipe

Blend peas and rocket for a tasty sauce to go with lamb. Bring a medium-sized saucepan of water to the boil. Add 150g of peas and leave them for 3 or 4 minutes until tender. Lightly season and oil 6 large lamb cutlets. Place them on a griddle pan or cook under a hot grill until the underside is golden brown and lightly crisp. Turn and cook the other side.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

Keto Lemon Poppy Seed Bread (Dairy-Free)

Keto Lemon Poppy Seed Bread is moist, nice and zesty with that poppy flavor and texture from poppy seeds. This feel-good treat is reminiscent of your favorite coffee shop muffin or bread. Lemon Poppy Seed…what a comfortable combination!. Lemon poppy seed muffins and bread have been a favorite of mine...
Recipesadkitchenideas.com

Lemon Poppy Seed Vegan Pancakes

It’s been such a long time since we made pancakes for breakfast. We were craving for some refreshing, super delicious, and fluffy American pancakes but at the same time we wanted to make something new. Then we came to the idea to make Lemon Poppy Seed Vegan Pancakes – breakfast recipe that has it all!
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Deep Chocolate & Orange Zucchini Bundt Cake

This dark chocolate orange zucchini cake is so easy to prepare! It is rich, moist, and very delicious! If you like the combination of chocolate and orange, then this Bundt cake is the perfect dessert for you! You will need around an hour to prepare it – here is the recipe:
RecipesLawrence County Record

Coconut Cake

Prepare the cake mix according to the box directions for a 9x13 pan. Add 1 cup of coconut. Bake. While the cake is warm, poke holes in the cake. Combine the sweetened condensed milk and cream of coconut milk. Pour over the warm cake. Place in the refrigerator. Top with...
RecipesThe Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for herbed potato salad, grilled prawns

Wipe 1 kg of new potatoes and cook them for approximately 15 minutes in boiling, salted water until they are tender. Drain the potatoes in a colander and set aside. Finely chop 3 thin spring onions, discarding the dark green tips. Finely chop 3 tbsp of coriander leaves, and 8 leaves of Thai basil.
Recipesomgchocolatedesserts.com

Orange Custard Cake

Orange Custard Cake is a summer twist on a classic magic cake made from only one batter separated into three different layers during the baking process. Orange custard cake is delicious, creamy and smooth, and bursting with fresh orange flavor. Orange Custard Cake. Magic custard cakes are usually vanilla, chocolate,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Costco Almond Poppy Seed Muffin Recipe

Few things are as satisfying for a baked goods lover than taking a stroll through Costco's bakery section. From giant boxes of buttery croissants and huge tiramisu cakes — oh, and don't forget the delicious cookies. There's a treat for everyone. And while Costco is certainly known for its huge...
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Cauliflower Purée With Garlic and Spices

Cauliflower purée with garlic and spices is heads above the overboiled, unsalted mush of your youth. Nigel Slater combines cauliflower purée with rich spices, heady garlic, and a topping of crisply fried florets. Boiled, yes. But nothing like what you remember. Adapted from Nigel Slater | Greenfeast: Spring, Summer |...
Recipessomethingnewfordinner.com

Orange-Scented Chocolate Olive Oil Cake with Amazing Frosting

This Chocolate Olive Oil Cake is Easy, Fool-Proof, Fast and Delicious. If you have been following me for awhile, you know I do not post many baked goods and really not that many dessert recipes, but this past year I have become addicted to olive oil cake. It might have been a coping mechanism for the pandemic! This Orange-Scented Chocolate Olive oil cake is the 5th olive oil cake recipe I have developed and I have one more coming soon. I'm hooked on olive oil cakes because they are very easy to make; you literally can't screw them up. I know because I have made many mistakes and have learned that these cakes are incredibly forgiving. My mistakes have included: using the wrong quantities of ingredients, mixing up the order in which I add the ingredients and baking the cake at the wrong temperature. Amazingly, these forgiving cakes always turn out.
RecipesDaily Citizen

Lemon Poppy Seed and Lemon Blueberry Muffins

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners or use a loaf pan to make bread. In a large bowl: Using an electric hand mixer cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs. Beat in lemon juice and zest. Add all the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Combine. Do not overmix. Pour batter into muffin tins.
RecipesDaily Californian

‘Dip’ into summer with this baked spinach dip recipe

There’s nothing better than chips and dip for a quick pick-me-up or to munch along with the latest movie or show you’re watching. If you’re tired of guacamole and salsa dips, you’ve come to the right place. This tasty baked spinach dip recipe is a low-cost, simple dish using accessible store-bought ingredients. And it gets even better — there are no cooking skills involved. Word of caution to all the dairy-friendly, garlic-loving and pretending-the-spinach-makes-this-healthy readers: You won’t be able to stop eating after you’ve started.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Buttery Blueberry-Banana and Praline French Toast Casserole

This French toast casserole, a homestead specialty, from Compassionate Cuisine: 125 Plant-Based Recipes from Our Vegan Kitchen gets its luscious custard filling from bananas and vegan milk, while fresh blueberries burst open for a tease of tartness. What you need:. For the praline topping:. ¼ cup vegan butter. 1 cup...